March 20, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures advanced, as the Federal Reserves actions eased strains. S&P 500, Dow and NASDAQ futures advanced above downtrend lines. The Federal Reserve said it will provide billions of dollars at near-zero interest rates to central banks that are struggling with dollar shortages in many parts of the world. In addition to the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, Bank of England and central banks in Asia have injected large amounts of liquidity into markets this week. The 9:00 February existing home sales report is expected to be 5.5 million. CURRENCY FUTURES Yesterday, the U.S. dollar index reached its highest level since January 2017, as international demand for U.S. dollars surged. However, today the greenback is lower, as international liquidity concerns appear to be easing. The euro currency is higher today. Market sentiment improved by massive stimulus measures announced by central banks and governments worldwide, including the ECB's promise to start buying 750 billion in bonds through 2020. The British pound is higher, as market sentiment improved. The Bank of England cut interest rates by 15 basis points yesterday to a new low of 10 basis points and increased its holdings of U.K. government and corporate bonds by 200 billion. The Australian dollar is higher today after yesterday it hit an 18-year low. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Both interest rate futures a stock index futures are higher when they often move in opposite directions. This appears to be an indication of a more optimistic view of the economy longer term. In recent weeks the front end of the yield curve has become less inverted and is flattish now, which is an encouraging sign for the possibility of at least some economic recovery late this year and into 2021. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE June 20S&P 500 Support 2325.00 Resistance 2502.00 June 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 101.800 Resistance103.870 June 20Euro Currency Support 1.07000 Resistance 1.08770 June 20Japanese Yen Support .90270 Resistance .91950 June 20Canadian Dollar Support .68770 Resistance .70800 June 20Australian Dollar Support .5658 Resistance .5996 June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 171^16 Resistance 176^8 June 20Gold Support 1460.0 Resistance 1528.0 May 20 Crude Oil Support 24.25 Resistance 28.65 May 20 Copper Support1.9700 Resistance 2.2000 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.