March 20, 2020

Grain futures moved higher again overnight, re-challenging Thursdays highs but not exceeding them. Argentina closing its ports yesterday for export supported meal substantially, but has not caused prices to surpass yesterdays highs. Concerns of France, which is almost in a complete shutdown, will be out of the export pace for a bit, which is why French milling wheat rebounded so sharply and carried our domestic prices higher.

There is a change afoot, as I had mentioned on Wednesday. Harvest lows are likely in, and this is one of those years where the better prices of the year will be seen later on. Some things that are not being discussed, besides getting adequate fertilizer delivered, is the cost of inputs later on this summer. Without elevated prices, farmers will not pursue maximum production. Also, large farms have few employees they depend upon to run large pieces of equipment. One individual gets sick, and the ability to create a fast planting season gets pushed back. This conversation sounds ridiculous, but looking at whats happening around the world and how fast things are being shut down, you have to consider these possibilities exist.

For speculators, going long is not as easy as just buying. Witness the cattle market this past week, when values for the cash product are in extreme disparity to create a rally in the futures contract, live cattle were able to trade expanded limit up and then expanded limit down and close there. Just to open limit up the next day and likely limit up again the following day, trying to recover to prices they achieved in a prior session. The point of this is, stupidity reigns in these markets, and so as a stock market makes gyration swings, intraday breaks can be hard. Its those intraday setbacks we will look to as speculators to try to buy into.

With the three grain markets, wheat and soybeans should be more prominent on upside movement, with corn more hesitant because of its loss of ethanol demand with deflated oil prices. Overnight, corn did pace wheat prices, but that disconnect could occur again. Ill put a video update out later today.

