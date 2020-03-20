Outside Markets: Outside markets were mostly stable yesterday and holding their own in the early morning trade. The fact that we are not seeing limit moves overnight is a positive for all markets in attempt to get them back to trading their respective fundamentals.

Cattle

Push it to the limit. That has been the theme of the week. We continue to believe that the board is cheap, but that doesnt mean its going to be an easy ride. Expect the turbulence to continue. Early indications are for a higher open, but that can change quickly in this environment. Todays Cattle on Feed report (bet you forgot) is expected to show the following: On Feed: 100.2, Placed: 92.4, Marketed: 105.6. Technicals remain rather useless in this environment. We have been working the options market to....

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures have been mostly sideways this week, trading in a $4.00 range +/-. With prices near the middle of that range, we really dont see a whole lot to do. If you want to be long a market, we think....

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.