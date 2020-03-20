Outside Markets: Outside markets were mostly stable yesterday and holding their own in the early morning trade. The fact that we are not seeing limit moves overnight is a positive for all markets.
Corn
Corn futures staged nice recovery early yesterday but failed to hold all the gains into the close. This morning, prices are working back towards the top end of yesterdays range. Our pivot pocket remains intact, we have had that defined as 350-355, consecutive closes above there could trigger short covering back to previous support and the breakdown point from Monday, 363 -365 . Our bias remains....Click this link for the FULL report! or Email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com
Soybeans (May)
Soybeans caught a bid on spillover momentum from the meal market. As mentioned in our past few reports, we think soybeans have the most upside potential (Over corn and wheat). The market is pressing up against first resistance at 854-854 . This pocket represents pervious support and the breakdown point from March 13th. Consecutive closes above here could spark a run into the....Click this link for the FULL report! or Email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com
Chicago Wheat (May)
Chicago wheat futures continued to skyrocket higher yesterday on optimism around increased demand and possible purchases from China. The market blew through our first resistance pocket which took us straight to our next one at 540 -542 . We like....Click this link for the FULL report! or Email Oliver@BlueLineFutures.com
Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.