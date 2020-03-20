rounded corner
The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Ending an Impulsive Cycle
Friday, March 20, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

March 19, 2020 By Ayoub Ben Rejeb (Edit)

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX)is an American global manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products.Itss brands include its namesake bleach and cleaning products.
During a pandemic, the demand for sanitizing products rises significantly which helped Clorox to avoid steep declines in the recent weeks as rest of the stock market was plunging down.

The stock is currently up 30% year-to-date while SPX is -26% which made CLX as one of the few stocks which provided an edge for investors during this rough period of time. Can the stock really remain supported for long term ?

Looking at the daily cycle from 2018 which the majority of stock ended triggering the larger correction, CLX has also traded higher into a target area which is presented with a blue box in the following chart between $197 $231. Based on Elliott Wave Theory, after an impulsive 5 waves advance, the market reverse lower to correct the previous cycle within a 3 waves structure before resuming the rally within the main trend.

In this case, CLX cycle from 2018 remain in progress as its still didnt finish the 5 waves advance despite reaching the blue box in our chart which is a the High-frequency area where the Market is likely to end cycle and make a turn. However, investors needs to be careful at this stage as the stock is entering take profit territory and even further gains can still be seen in short term but it wont be the best time to try to chase the longside as the risk reward at this stage is becoming lower.

About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
