rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) Bullish Cycle Can Extend
Friday, March 20, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) Bullish Cycle Can Extend

March 19, 2020 By Ayoub Ben Rejeb (Edit)

Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC)is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company based in the United States. It offers an app-based medical consultations which present a safer solution for patient during the current pandemic conditions.

The stock is obviously offering better options for investors compared to regular times as online services are getting a higher demand since last month. TDOC is still up 64% this year despite the majority of stock market being down an average of 25%.

Taking a look at the Elliott Wave structure for the stock, we can notice that TDOC is currently still trading within an impulsive cycle since IPO and its in the process of ending a 5 waves advance from 2016 low within wave (III) which already reached the target area at 100% Fibonacci extension level 121.52 and still can see 161,8% Fib Ext area at $170.8 before a larger 3 waves pullback takes place in wave (IV). Theblue box presented in our chart is a High-frequency area where the instrument is likely to end cycle and make a turn as traders tend to take profits within that area.

Consequently, Investors should be still looking for buying opportunity during the next daily correction because of the impulsive bullish nature of the the cycle which will present investment opportunity in the future when the stock corrects in 3 or 7 swings after ending the current 5 waves advance.

TDOC Weekly Chart

TDOC Weekly Chart

Get more insights aboutStocks and ETFsbytrying out our services 14 days. Youll learn how to trade the market in the right side using the 3, 7or 11 swings sequence.You will get access to our 78 instruments updated in 4different time frames, Live Trading & Analysis Session done by our Expert Analysts every day, 24-hour chat room support and much more.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy