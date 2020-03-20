IBEX Elliott Wave: Right Side Favored More Downside

In this technical blog, we are going to take a look at the past performance of IBEX 1-Hour Elliott wave Charts. That we presented to our members. In which, the decline from the 2/19/2020 peak took place as a corrective structure in the initial stage. But showed a lower sequence with a bearish sequence stampwith right side tag pointing lower called for more downside to take place. Therefore, our members knew that the sequence is incomplete. And selling the intraday bounce in 3 or 7 swings into the direction of the right side tag remained the preferred path. We will explain the Elliott wave structure & selling opportunity our members took below.

IBEX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

IBEX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 3/10/2020 London update. In which, the decline from the February peak took place as Elliott wave zigzag structure with an incomplete structure to the downside. Wave A ended at 8541 low, wave B bounce ended at 9023 high. The internals of wave C unfolded in 5 waves impulse structure. While wave ((i) ended at 8746. Wave ((ii)) ended at 8963 high, wave ((iii)) ended at 7622 low. Wave ((iv)) was expected to end at 7951-8100 100%-161.8% Fibonacci extension area. From there, the index was expected to see sellers looking for more downside in the index.

IBEX 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

Heres 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart from 3/12/2020 London update. Showing the reaction lower taking place from the blue box area at7951-8100. As we can clearly see that the index was able to make new lows. And index was able to reach the target at 7439 initial target area for shorts.

