ZS_F (Soybean Futures) Selling Rallies In The Blue Boxes
Friday, March 20, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

March 17, 2020 By Daud Bhatti (Edit)

ZS_F (Soybean Futures) decline from 9614 peak to 8686 low was in 5 waves as 4 Hour chart below shows and thus, we expected bounces to fail below 9614 peak for another round of selling in 5 waves. Soybean Futures bounced in 3 waves to 9020 high and broke below the low at 8686 suggesting next leg lower had started. However, the drop to new low was left in 3 waves as it reacted higher strongly on 2.28.2020. This indicated the possibility of an expanded FLAT Elliott wave correction and called for a break above 902 peak to complete the pattern. As the decline from 9614 high to 8686 low was in 5 waves and drop from 9020 high to 8666 was in 3 waves, it was clear that pattern was incomplete and decline should resume below 8666 low.

ZS_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 3.5.2020

ZS_F (Soybean Futures) extended the bounce as expected and reached blue box area between 9002 9210 and we expected expanded FLAT correction to end in this area and decline to resume for a new low below 8666 low or make a 3 waves pull back at least.

ZS_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 3.9.2020

ZS_F (Soybean Futures) failed in the blue box and resumed the decline as expected. Decline from 9124 peak is unfolding as an impulse and on 3.9.2020, we looked for another couple of lows to complete wave 1 of (3) before it bounced to correct the decline from 9124 peak and continued lower again.

ZS_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Analysis 3.13.2020

ZS_F finished 5 waves decline from 912 peak and bounced in 3 waves to reach another blue box between 8633 8713 area, we expected wave 2 to complete in this area and decline to resume for new lows or make a 3 waves pull back at least.

ZS_F (Soybean futures) sellers appeared in blue box and it turned lower as expected. As bounces fail below red 2 peak, we are expecting prices to extend lower toward 8185 7603 area.

Soybean futures extended the decline and now reaching 8185 which is 100% Fibonacci extension of (1)-(2), structure to the downside is incomplete and we still expect more downside to follow and it could reach as low as 7963 7603 area to end cycle from 912 peak.

Filed Under: Commodities



About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
