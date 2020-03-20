Short term Elliott Wave view in DXY suggests that the rally from March 09, 2020 low is unfolding as an Elliott wave impulse structure. And shows a higher high sequence in higher time frame charts favoring more upside. While the initial rally to $98.81 high ended wave (1) in lesser degree 5 wave structure. Down from there, wave (2) pullback ended at $97.45 low. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave zigzag structure where wave A ended at $97.64 low. Wave B bounce ended at $98.38 high and wave C ended at $97.45 low.

Up from there, the index rallied higher in another 5 waves impulse structure within wave (3). Whereas wave 1 ended at $98.44 high, wave 2 ended at $97.95, wave 3 ended in another lesser degree 5 waves at $102.37 high. Wave 4 ended at $101.54 and wave 5 ended at $102.99 high. Below from there, the index is doing a short term pullback against March 16, 2020 low ( $97.45) in 3 or 7 swings before last push higher in wave (5) within the rally from March 09, 2020, can be seen. Afterward, the index is expected to do a pullback against March 09, 2020, low & should provide an opportunity to buy the index again in 3 or 7 swings. Near-term, as far as the pivot from $97.45 low stays intact expect the index to extend higher. We don't like selling it.

DXY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart