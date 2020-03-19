Ag Commentary



Thoughts regarding the relationships in the AG sector. The Chinese have begun some purchases today. The exact quantities are not known at this time. However, the market fall put beans and corn in a relative position globally. This allowed the Chinese to buy at a par value. Looking out towards planting, it occurs to me that perhaps the acreage estimates are not set in stone. The Chinese could buy double the amount of beans from the US related to last year. Not double the total global buy, just double what they bought from us. This could give us a meaningful rally flat price in beans and also relative to corn. The current corn bean ratio is approximately 2.5-1. A rally in new crop beans close to $9.00 could start the switch in acres. In addition, it appears wet in the South. This needs to be monitored. A shift to bean acres in theory could mean that the recent dive in corn prices could have put a low in place. Make no mistake, this doesn't mean we will scream out of here. However, the worst could be over for corn. The May corn marked a low of 332 yesterday. This could be a quantifiable low in the short to medium term. The recent moves in the soy complex have driven oil share down to approx 28.5%. This is 9% lower than the share at year end. This move creates opportunity to hedge margins. In addition it should be watched as the global vegoil remains friendly. It is noted that the collapse of crude has many concerned with blending rates going forward. The duration of the price plunge needs to be considered and followed of course. In my opinion, we are in uncharted territory. It is important to exercise extreme caution. Always have a quantifiable exit strategy win, lose or draw. Trade Suggestion(s)

NA today

Risk/Reward

Futures-

Options -

John J. Walsh

President, Walsh Trading, Inc.

800-993-5449

312-208-8836

jwalsh@walshtrading.com

www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author John Walsh, President, Walsh Trading, Inc. John began his career in the futures industry in 1986 at privately held firm, Barnes and Company. Barnes and Company was known for its presence at the Board of Trade, particularly in the agricultural sector. From Barnes, John held positions at the privately held firm, Argus and then at Continental Grain. During his time there, Continental Grain was one of the largest clearing firms in the world. Continental Grain had, and continues to maintain, extensive holdings in the cash cattle, poultry, swine, and agriculture industries. At Continental Grain, John had various responsibilities including working for the Options Group and the Risk Management Group where he serviced clients located all over the world. In 1996, John left Continental Grain to found Walsh Trading, Inc., currently a registered Independent Introducing Broker (IIB) and an NFA member with the ability to clear at multiple, futures clearing merchants at the benefit of its clients. John’s focus at Walsh Trading has been on hiring and cultivating talented individuals and building relationships throughout the industry. Walsh Trading services some of the largest companies in the world, in their respective fields, as well as individual investors with a commitment to always putting the needs of its customers first. John trades all markets, but concentrates his efforts in the agricultural sector, more specifically in the relationships revolving around the soybean crush. His trading methodology is based on fundamentals and a personally designed technical system. Contact John

Phone: 312-208-8837 or 800-993-5449

Email: jwalsh@walshtrading.com