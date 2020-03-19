The Trend Trader For Futures Trading on Friday, March 20, 2020



The Trend Trader helps to identify the current trend status of your favorite futures markets. It not only helps us to stay on the right side of market direction, but also helps us avoid those without a trend. You can even use the grid as a spread matrix too - buying strength and selling weakness. Before you place your next trade, be sure to consult the Trend Trader.

The Trend Trader for Futures

For Trading On Friday, March 20, 2020

INDICES

Close %

Change

3x1

7x5 Minor

Trend Major

Trend Trend Reading S&P 500 - Jun ESM0 2389.00 − 0.52 2406.00 2657.08 Bearish Dow Jones - Jun YMM0 19875 + 0.11 20046 22773 Bearish Nasdaq - Jun NQM0 7273.50 + 0.94 7211.81 7739.75 Neutral Russell 2000 - Jun RTYM0 1039.80 + 3.62 1031.07 1224.30 Neutral INTEREST RATES US T-Bond - Jun ZBM0 172-20 + 2.77 172-16 180-05 Neutral US T-Note - Jun TYM0 135-07 + 0.85 135-11 137-20 Bearish CURRENCIES US Dollar Index - Jun DXM0 103.605 + 2.03 101.034 97.501 Bullish Australian Dollar - Jun ADM0 0.5781 + 0.02 0.5874 0.6316 Bearish British Pound - Jun BPM0 1.1562 − 0.36 1.1840 1.2606 Bearish Canadian Dollar - Jun CDM0 0.6897 + 0.41 0.6959 0.7240 Bearish EuroFX - Jun ECM0 1.0719 − 1.90 1.0959 1.1258 Bearish Japanese Yen - Jun JYM0 0.9093 − 2.30 0.9285 0.9496 Bearish Swiss Franc - Jun SFM0 1.0191 − 1.71 1.0396 1.0660 Bearish LIVESTOCK Feeder Cattle - Apr FCJ0 114.125 + 4.10 111.969 118.792 Neutral Live Cattle - Apr LCJ0 95.100 + 3.26 95.131 99.333 Bearish Lean Hogs - Apr LHJ0 61.150 + 5.16 59.039 59.583 Bullish GRAINS Corn - May CK0 345^4 + 3.06 343^6 369^6 Neutral Wheat - May WK0 535^0 + 5.26 511^0 509^4 Bullish Soybeans - May SK0 843^2 + 2.15 832^0 859^6 Neutral Soybean Meal - May SMK0 314.8 + 3.55 304.4 300.9 Bullish Soybean Oil - May BOK0 25.48 + 1.76 25.31 26.78 Neutral ENERGY Crude Oil - May CLK0 25.91 + 24.39 25.55 32.21 Neutral Heating Oil - Apr HOJ0 1.0417 + 9.17 1.0165 1.1732 Neutral Natural Gas - Apr NGJ0 1.654 + 3.12 1.676 1.826 Bearish METALS Gold - Apr GCJ0 1479.3 + 0.09 1498.5 1575.0 Bearish Silver - May SIK0 12.134 + 3.08 12.264 15.513 Bearish Copper - May HGK0 2.1855 + 1.60 2.2224 2.4770 Bearish FOODS & FIBER Orange Juice - May OJK0 99.00 + 1.85 99.21 97.18 Neutral Sugar - May SBK0 10.59 − 0.75 10.79 12.05 Bearish Cocoa - May CCK0 2216 − 2.98 2278 2497 Bearish Coffee - May KCK0 112.70 + 4.06 107.63 108.48 Bullish Cotton - May CTK0 54.93 − 3.02 56.87 60.66 Bearish

Statement of disclaimer: This information was compiled from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures, forex. ETFs, and stocks. There is no warranty, express or implied, in regards to the fitness of this information for any particular purpose. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. All materials are copyright © 2020 by Bob Hunt. No part of these resources may be reproduced, stored or transmitted without the prior written permission of the copyright holder.



About the author

Bob Hunt is the creator of the Pattern Trapper On-Line Trading Course and the Pattern Trapper ADVANCED Short term Trading Strategies index mentoring program as well as the editor of numerous Free Daily Reports. Bob has been an active independent trader since 1982. He began offering market analysis and trading advice to the public in 1999 with the inception of The Pattern Trapper.

Bob specializes in helping traders make sense out of market action by offering a perspective that makes them much more easily understood. The path to learning successful trading techniques starts with an understanding of price behavior. To begin to understand price behavior you must first learn how to create structure out of inherently un-structured market environments. The whole focus of the Pattern Trapper approach is to show traders how to create that structure - to teach them how to create "templates" for interpreting market behavior and spotting opportunity.



Bob is registered with the National Futures Association as a Commodity Trading Advisor.