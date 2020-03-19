RISK DISCLAIMER: PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. TRADING COMMOIDITIES FUTURES AND OPTIONS IS SPECULATIVE, INVOLVES RISK OF LOSS AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR ALL INVESTORS.

Hello All:

As I mentioned recently, I believe that the stock markets are starting to temper the spike down and will soon be recovering higher. From a technical perspective 2500 was my ES target and obviously with high volatility that level was overshot by large liquidation. You knew it was massive liquidation bonds and equities were both going down. Obviously, both theoretically & normally will move inversely, so for both markets along with silver and gold to be liquidating in a massive was that margins calls all over the place were forcing liquidation in those long positions.

Now, that BIG BROTHER comes in to save the day with the BAILOUT and Fed adding liquidity to commercial lending, I believe the equities markets start to feel more comfortable with long-term stability. Long-term for the government to do this spells disaster for buying power for the normal person in the work force here in the U.S. and in the world. At least for now, it adds some comfort to the markets and the general populace BUT I MUST EMPHASIZE that it is still irresponsible spending in the long-term.

My focus on this article really is on CRUDE OIL. Just like 2015/2016, when the market slipped to $ 25 per barrel, I am calling for a bottom of the market. One of the forms of analysis that I always use is calendar spreads. Let's look at the July/ Dec 2020 spread in CL:

This chart shows the WTI Crude Oil in backwardation until Feb/ March when it turned to contango (or carry) and more deeply into a carry as the market sold off in the front end. The market of July/ Dec got as wide as 5.43 per barrel carry July to Dec just yesterday as April got to close $ 20. We had a huge rally in the spread in the last session to past $ 4.00 carry.

The last time we saw a carry this wide in the last 10 years was in 2015/2016 time frame and in 2009/2010, when the flat price for WTI went DOWN to 25/30 dollar levels. After they dipped to those levels (twice now in 10 years), we had seen a steady rally in the Crude Oil markets. The reasons for that are to follow, but first let me talk about a funny headline.

I find it funny when I see an article like this"This is How Oil Prices Can Crash Below $ 0, Yes Really.". How does an idiot like this HAVE A JOB? I want your paycheck because they obviously pay you too much. Please keep your comments to yourself and put yourself in quarantine, SIR. You probably have a fever.

As we saw the last time, OIL PRICES crashed down to $ 25-30 per barrel, there were a few things that happened. First of all, business don't keep producing for a very long time in the red. Not oil refineries, not farmers, not manufacturers. They either lower costs or lower production or shut down. This isn't China.

What happens when you run out of storage in the grain or energies markets? Well, producers are innovative and smart unlike Paul Sankey who wrote that article. Farmers in Argentina, when they had huge crops, and not enough silo storage, started to use SILO BAGS that they could storage large volumes for lower cost at the farm level (REFARTICLE 1 &ARTICLE 2 ).

What happens when oil shippers or vertically-integrated operations run out of room? They keep the oil in the tankers.REF ARTICLE This article talks about Glencore doing this starting recently. Glencore is one of the largest traders in the world and they are not stupid like Paul Sankey. If the market is paying you $ 5.00 per barrel to store oil for 5 months, then that is what participants will do in some shape or form until the prices and spreads warrant a different marketing approach. Grain producers do this all the time. If the price isn't good enough now, they will store grain or sell it for future delivery when the price is better (when in a carry market).

In short, I believe that CRUDE OIL is going higher. As stated before, calendar spreads are a leading indicator to which it is important to pay attention. I also mentioned before that the huge gap that was created a few weeks ago also needs to be filled. GAPS ARE ALWAYS FILLED. Whether now or later, it will happen. The risk/reward is in the favor of the bulls now. If you want to learn about my strategies in calendar spreads or options, please let me know. You can subscribe to our MARKET SIGNAL SERVICE (CLICKHERE).

