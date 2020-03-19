Predicting Stock Market Bottom



I was recently reading the book The Wisdom of Crowds by James Surowiecki. A succinct description of the book is best given by relating an example he puts forward in the introduction. In 1906 a British scientist named Francis Galton went to a country fair and made a startling discovery. As he walked through the fair, Galton came across a weight judging competition. A fat ox had been selected and members of the crowd were making wagers as to what the weight of the ox might be. 800 people tried their luck with the hope of winning one of the available prizes for the best guesses. Galton decided to turn this competition into a little science experiment. When the competition was done he asked the organizers for the tickets and ran a series of statistical tests on them. To his great surprise, he found out that the average weight of all the entries at 1,197 pounds was pretty much the same as the actual weight of 1,198. This in a nutshell is the wisdom of the crowds. Although, individual guesses can be way off the mark, the collective answer is a very accurate representation of reality. In the ensuing chapters Surowiecki also talks about how the opinion of the crowd is in general superior to that of experts. This is particularly true in cases where there is considerable uncertainty such as when making predictions about the future. He also talks about the importance of each member of the crowd making an independent decision such as to avoid the cascading effect of herd behavior. With this in mind I would like to run a fun study about the current market downturn. In particular I would like to find out if we can use the wisdom of the crowds to accurately predict how low the S&P is going to go and when this bottom will be reached. Both these criteria can be in the future or if youd like they have already happened. To make sure we collect independent answers, the results will only be provided at a later date. So, if youd like to know when we are going to hit market bottom, this is your chance to find out ! Please click here to participate in the poll.



About the author Michael Grech is a Geophysicist turned Entrepreneur turned Quantitative Trader and Investor. A few months into his first job after college he attended a talk by a popular author and financial advisor. This talk promoted the tenets of conventional investing wisdom based on a buy and hold strategy applied to a portfolio with a mixed allocation of stocks and bonds. After committing to this approach diligently over the next 10 years, he had nothing to show for it. In fact his portfolio had less monies in it than he had put in. Significantly less. And it did not matter which financial advisor or financial company had been managing it, they all showed bad results. This motivated him to take a more active role in his saving and to start managing his own monies. His background in mathematics and physics led him to adopting a quantitative science based approach to his investments. What started out as a side hustle turned into a full time occupation. Since 2011 Michael has been making his living off his investments. Over time he has developed quantitative systems that generate average annual returns of 30% or more. In 2017 Michael launched QUANTOPOLIS.COM to share his investment philosophy and allow other trades access to some of his strategies. His book : What Your Financial Advisor Is Not Telling You : A Scientific Approach To Boost Your Investment Returns And Minimize Risk was published in August 2018. Today Michael uses a 100% quantitative approach for all his investments trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures. His passion is to educate people on the quantitative approach to investing and make it accessible to everybody. Contributing author since 09/18/2018