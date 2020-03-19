B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June)

Yesterdays close: Settled at 2401.50, down 84.00

Fundamentals: Last week, we began saying this is the panic. Through Friday, the S&P responded to the first test of the December 2018 low by gaining as much as much as 13%. Yesterday, the S&P took out that low, but did not close below it. It has become evident since Monday that the panic is still playing out and we voiced here yesterday that we expected the market to break below 2300. Uncertainty is as rampant as ever and markets hate uncertainty. The number of cases in the U.S is likely to top 10,000 before the weekend. Travel has grinded to a halt. There are cities and communities across the country that have established a shelter-in-place, meaning you should only leave your home for essential travel (essential is broadly defined). There are mounting fears that the U.S will turn out like Italy which has more than 35,000 cases and a mortality rate above 8%. As for Italy, Bloomberg reported that 99% of the deaths are the elderly or those who had other illnesses, the average age being 79.5. Still, containing the virus and the impact to the economy as of this morning are very uncertain. Entire industries such as travel, including airlines and hotels, are completely decimated. The layoffs will start soon, and todays Initial Jobless Claims data may not give a great glimpse but this weekly number in the coming weeks will quickly do so. Philly Fed Manufacturing is also due at 7:30 am CT. On Monday, the NY Empire State read plunged -21.50.

Governments are stepping up efforts. Yesterday, Washington passed an aid package that will cost $104 billion and is already rolling down the pipeline another $1 trillion. On the heels of the Federal Reserves Commercial Paper Funding Facility Tuesday, they announced a move to support money market mutual funds to stave of stresses in short-term funding markets. The ECB announced a crisis relief package of their own; the central bank will buy 750 billion of government and private sector bonds. Governments and central banks are throwing the kitchen sink at this outbreak in order to stabilize markets. Will it work?

Technicals: The technicals have been working well and a downward slopping trend line for each index is capping rallies. As for yesterdays breakdown, yes, the S&P did slice through the December 2018 low, however, the NQ stopped almost to the tick at our first major three-star level of support at 6812.50 with a low of 6810 before rallying. We have edited resistance levels to align with new ranges and recent surges. However, what is key this morning is after the failed snap back, the bears are in the drivers seat below ...Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire techincal outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each day.

Crude (May)

Yesterdays close: Settled at 20.83, down 6.50

Crude Oil broke below the February 2016 low and as expected, the selling picked up taking it down to $20. The low was 20.52 and weve seen a snap back or consolidation higher since. That wave up has stalled at resistance at 24.33 which will align with the high at 24.45. Although a close above here is encouraging, we have three significant waves of major three-star resistance overhead. With price action dissipating back down, the bears are in control below ...Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire techincal outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each day.

Gold (April)

Yesterdays close: Settled at 1477.9, down 47.9

The Dollar is melting higher as it is the only true safe-haven right now amid a massive liquidity crunch. Treasuries have lost significant ground this week as what is becoming known as a risk parity trade that many institutional funds were riding is becoming blown out (long bonds and long stocks), meaning massive liquidation across the Treasury complex. We expect those Treasuries to stabilize in this region, however, given the Dollars rally, Gold faces tremendous headwinds. The Dollar index is breaking out above a trend line from 2001 and gathering steam. Furthermore, these ever-present deflationary conditions will continue top weigh on the metal as we have warned. The good news is that central banks are unleashing historic measures which will be very supportive to Gold over time, but patience seems to be the route for now. Below 1488, the bears have an edge on the session. Still, rare major four-star support sits undefeated, however, a break below here will open the door down to ... Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire techincal outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each day.

