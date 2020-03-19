|
|
USDJPY Elliott Wave View: More Upside Expected
Thursday, March 19, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Short term Elliott Wave view in USDJPY suggests that the rally from March 09, 2020 low is showing a higher high sequence favoring a move towards $112.45-$114.17 target area the upside. The internals of that rally is unfolding asElliott wave double three structure. While the initial rally to $105.92 high ended wave (W) in blue. Down from there, the 3 wave pullback ended wave (X) at 103.05 low. Up from there, the pair made another rally higher in 3 swings and completed wave (Y) at $108.50 high. Thus completed the wave ((W)) in black.
Below from there, the pair made a 3 wave pullback in wave ((X)). The internals of that pullback unfolded as azigzag structurewhere wave (A) ended at $105.69 low. Wave (B) ended at $107.57 and wave (C) ended at $105.09 low. Above from there, the pair went on to make a new high above the previous peak and confirmed the ((Y)) leg higher. Near-term, while dips remain above $105.09 low expect pair to extend higher in wave (W) towards $109.51-$111.24 area next before a pullback in wave (X) could take place. We dont like selling it. As far as the pivot from $105.09 low stays intact expect pair to extend higher.
USDJPY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
Recent articles from this author
- USDJPY Elliott Wave View: More Upside Expected - Thursday, March 19, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Sweet Crude Oil (CL_F) in Ending Diagonal - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
- INDU ( $YM_F ) Elliott Wave : Forecasting The Path - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
- $HEIA : Mort subite owner Heineken is correcting 2009 cycle - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
- CAD And NOK Biggest Losers As Oil Price Crashed - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.