The USDJPY is trying to form its 5th green daily candle in 6 days, continuing a massive near 2 week rebound from downtrend support (on the weekly chart). Significantly, the USDJPY's strength over the past 2 weeks is due not in small part to the extraordinary squeeze on short USD positions outweighing the safe haven status that the Japanese Yen often sees during risk off sentiment. The USD short squeeze is fueled largely by so much of international trade being denominated in USD and non-US investors being heavily invested into USD denominated US financial market assets. Risk sentiment will continue to hinge on the pace of the COVID19 spread, along with further announcements today of coordinated government action to contain the economic fallout. The USDJPY is likely to slow in its ascent in the next few days as it nears upchannel resistance (on the 4hr chart) and as it quickly approaches the psychologically key 110 whole figure level. After the USDJPY's false breakout above downchannel resistance (on the weekly chart) and subsequent slide back to downchannel support, the USDJPY is back above downchanel resistance increasing the odds for a more lasting bullish trend reversal higher. The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are rallying or bottomish. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart) and am targeting the red zone for mid next week. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

USDJPY Weekly/Daily/4hr

