Turner’s Take Podcast: Lockdown



Play Turner’s Take Podcast Episode 223 If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes! New Podcast I’m working from home as the country goes into lockdown. My office cell is 312-651-4621. My office phone 312-706-7610 will roll over to my cell phone if you call my trade desk. This week we talk about the macro markets and how the US Federal Reserve, Treasury, Congress, and Administration will be dealing with the coronavirus crisis going forward. We talk about how interest rates and treasuries are stabilizing (step #1 in any recovery). We then go into what needs to happen for stocks and energy to stabilize. Once that happens all the markets can start to recover. Make sure you take a listen to the latest Turner’s Take Podcast! If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777. You will receive the newsletter and podcast notifications for free! Markets we talk about: Interest Rates – Bonds have backed off 20 points from their highs. The 10 year is back over 1%. The Fed is doing it’s job and providing liquidity to keep the financial system going. This is step #1 in any financial recovery.

– Bonds have backed off 20 points from their highs. The 10 year is back over 1%. The Fed is doing it’s job and providing liquidity to keep the financial system going. This is step #1 in any financial recovery. Stocks – The US is shutting down as people or working from home, schools are closed, and the public places/businesses are shutting down. The US needs a strong fiscal policy and stimulus from the government to keep the economy from crashing. This is step #2 and we need to see something soon from Congress and the President.

– The US is shutting down as people or working from home, schools are closed, and the public places/businesses are shutting down. The US needs a strong fiscal policy and stimulus from the government to keep the economy from crashing. This is step #2 and we need to see something soon from Congress and the President. Energy – Saudi Arabia is increasing production. We are hearing US rigs starting to shut down. April crude tested $20.06 this morning. RBOB gasoline traded down to 64 cents! The energy market will most likely stabilize soon when the stock market does. We need a fiscal plan from the government and a better understanding when the nation will stop social distancing.

– Saudi Arabia is increasing production. We are hearing US rigs starting to shut down. April crude tested $20.06 this morning. RBOB gasoline traded down to 64 cents! The energy market will most likely stabilize soon when the stock market does. We need a fiscal plan from the government and a better understanding when the nation will stop social distancing. Grains – Corn was under pressure all day as ethanol plants start to shut down. Elevators were pulling bids on cash corn because they might not have anyone to sell it too. Gasoline is cheaper than ethanol right now and margins are very poor. Corn could test $3.20 and maybe even $3.00 this year. US soybeans are the cheapest in the world as cash prices are under Brazil at the moment. That should be supportive for soybeans. We heard rumors of China looking for high protein wheat from the US today and that has supported the wheat complex

– Corn was under pressure all day as ethanol plants start to shut down. Elevators were pulling bids on cash corn because they might not have anyone to sell it too. Gasoline is cheaper than ethanol right now and margins are very poor. Corn could test $3.20 and maybe even $3.00 this year. US soybeans are the cheapest in the world as cash prices are under Brazil at the moment. That should be supportive for soybeans. We heard rumors of China looking for high protein wheat from the US today and that has supported the wheat complex Livestock – Live cattle was limit up (expanded 4.500 limits) and eventually finished limit down (a 9 point move). I have never seen that in the cattle market. It was one for the books. Cash prices on the retail side have rallied big time as grocers need to restock supply. The good news is the US has plenty of meat in cold storage. The bad news today was the livestocks markets (hogs and cattle) could not keep the rallies as the outside markets overwhelmed all sectors. There will be demand for beef and pork (and chicken) and we think the livestock markets bottom first. This Month I will be working from home. You can call my office number 312-706-7610 and it will roll to my cell phone. My cell is 312-651-4621 and you can reach me there too. Anything I can do in Chicago I can do from my home office, so feel free to call, text, or email anytime. Stay safe and lets hope for better news and developments soon. What I’m Doing at Home with the Family We are finding our routine with e-learning and home schooling. Basically the kids are “in school” from the time the get up until lunch. They play in the afternoon and then I’m in charge of them after the markets close. It rained this afternoon so that made it hard to get outside. Looks like rain tomorrow too. Axis & Allies – We finished Day 2 of this board game last night and Day 3 is tonight. My sons all decided to be the Allies and I was stuck with the Axis. My only daughter took pity on me and we joined forces. This is par for the course in my house. I’m Germany and she is Japan. Last time I reported Germany was under heavy fire from Russia and we were at risk of losing France. Well, my boys made a rookie mistake over extended themselves. They tried to wipe me out in one big turn/battle and we held the line. We are now on the offensive. My daughter and I took out Russia and we control most of Europe and Asia. How the tables have turned! Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (PG-13) – My wife and I wanted something light so we went with this Chicago classic. It is on Netflix and their algorithm suggested it after we watched Groundhog Day the night before. I think my favorite scene is when Jennifer Grey meets Charlie Sheen in the police station. John Hughes based a lot of his movies in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. The high school they use for shooting are in the northern suburbs. I think it is Glenbrook North (Glenbrook, IL). I live in the western suburbs. My local high school was used in Lucas (another John Hughes film). Charlie Sheen was in that one too. Maybe we’ll watch it tonight. If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777. You will receive the newsletter and podcast notifications for free! About Turner’s Take Podcast and Newsletter If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes! Craig Turner – Commodity Futures Broker

Turner’s Take Ag Marketing: https://www.turnerstakeag.com

Turner’s Take Spec: https://www.turnerstake.com

Twitter: @Turners_Take Contact Craig Turner Subscribe to Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast – Turner’s Take is a complimentary weekly market commentary newsletter that covers the Grain, Livestock and Energy futures spread markets using fundamental, technical and seasonal analysis. Contact Daniels Trading To open an account or request more information, contact us at (800) 800-3840 or info@danielstrading.com and mention Craig Turner. Risk Disclosure This material is conveyed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. This material has been prepared by a Daniels Trading broker who provides research market commentary and trade recommendations as part of his or her solicitation for accounts and solicitation for trades; however, Daniels Trading does not maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Rule 1.71. Daniels Trading, its principals, brokers and employees may trade in derivatives for their own accounts or for the accounts of others. Due to various factors (such as risk tolerance, margin requirements, trading objectives, short term vs. long term strategies, technical vs. fundamental market analysis, and other factors) such trading may result in the initiation or liquidation of positions that are different from or contrary to the opinions and recommendations contained therein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. The risk of loss in trading futures contracts or commodity options can be substantial, and therefore investors should understand the risks involved in taking leveraged positions and must assume responsibility for the risks associated with such investments and for their results. Trade recommendations and profit/loss calculations may not include commissions and fees. Please consult your broker for details based on your trading arrangement and commission setup. You should carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should read the "risk disclosure" webpage accessed at www.DanielsTrading.com at the bottom of the homepage. Daniels Trading is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party trading system, newsletter or other similar service. Daniels Trading does not guarantee or verify any performance claims made by such systems or service. About Craig Turner Craig Turner is a Senior Broker at Daniels Trading, author of Turner’s Take newsletter, and a Contributing Editor for Grain Analyst. Craig is often quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Dow Jones Newswire, Corn & Soybean Digest, and also makes appearances on SiriusXM – Rural Radio Channel 80 providing commentary for the Grain and Livestock markets. Craig has also been featured in FutureSource’s Fast Break series, Futures Magazine Online, and INO.com. Mr. Turner has a Bachelors from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) where he graduated with honors and has worked at the NYSE and Goldman Sachs. While at Goldman, Craig earned his MBA in the NYU Stern executive program. Learn more about Craig Turner.



Recent articles from this author Turner’s Take Podcast: Lockdown

Turner’s Take Podcast: Coronavirus and What to Look for Next

Turner’s Take Podcast: Coronavirus, Fed Rate Cut, and the Biden Surprise

Turner’s Take Podcast: Selling Continues As Coronavirus Spreads

Turner’s Take Podcast: Ag Forum Acreage Estimates 94mm Corn and 85mm Soybeans

About the author Craig Turner is a Senior Broker at Daniels Trading, author of Turner’s Take newsletter, and a Contributing Editor for Grain Analyst. Craig is often quoted in the Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Dow Jones Newswire, Corn & Soybean Digest, and also makes appearances on SiriusXM – Rural Radio Channel 80 providing commentary for the Grain and Livestock markets. Craig has also been featured in FutureSource’s Fast Break series, Futures Magazine Online, and INO.com. +1 (312) 706-7610 Local / Int’l

+1 (800) 958-9470 Toll-Free