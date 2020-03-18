Gold volatility index sweeped north of 50 today! This is a bad sign for those bullish near-term on the yellow metal. Subsequently, Gold closed below its 200 day MA for the first time in more than a year. Market history lesson, Gold crashed 30% in October 2008 prior to making its historic move to all time highs north of 1900 oz. If history repeats or rhymes, a 30% decline from the swing highs north of 1700 achieved earlier this month, places Gold roughly just inside of 1200 oz. Sounds improbable doesn't it? Well with Oil trading at 22.00 bbl and the SP500 29% off of its January ATHs, nothing is improbable at the moment. Furthermore, Gold hates a rising Dollar and rising interest rates. The 10yr yield has risen over 80bps off of its all time low of 0.38% as the US Treasury and Fed increase the issuance of debt to stabilize financial conditions. That's my 2 cents on Gold and Treasuiries, Be safe out there. All the best.

Sign up for our Daily Fundamental Market Insights and Emailed Trade Recommendations by selecting the Link Below:

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.