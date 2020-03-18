Weekly Corn Export Sales 600 K 1.200 M T. old crop expected 50-150 K T. new crop expected

Crude Oil swoons down to $20.00 a barrel and takes ethanol prices down to near $0.94 a gallon. In turn corn prices move lower in an effort to protect processing margins. As margins slip-slide away one has to wonder how long the less efficient processors can stay in business. We have to remember that ethanol usage accounts for nearly one-third of US corn disappearance.

Interior corn basis locations are taking it on the chin today. I track 11 different locations and everyone one of them are reporting lower basis levels. Not to be left out the Gulf basis is down noticeably as well. Needless to say corn spreads continue to move towards additional carry.

In the past couple of years nearby corn futures were able to find support near the $3.30 level. Today we saw the nearby May corn contract trade down to $3.32. In September of 2016 nearby corn futures saw a spike low at $3.01. the bottom line here is that if energy prices continue to swoon corn prices will have to follow.

Daily Support & Resistance 3/19

July Corn $3.36 - $3.50

Dec Corn $3.52 - $3.66

The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must considerwhether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

LIKEJUST MY OPINION? GET MORE.

Wheat, corn and soybeans covered daily and get first access when you subscribe toIFG Edge,our exclusive home for market commentary. Visit:https://www.ifgfutures.com/ifg-edge-overview/for a free 30-day trial; Includes our morning call, exclusive reports, and more.

QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS REPORT OR THE MARKETS?

Contact me!Tom Fritz, Agricultural Market Analyst at1.800.786.4475.

Learn more aboutInternational Futures Groupatwww.ifgfutures.com