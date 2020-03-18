Are Crude Oil Prices Going To $15 A Barrel ?



Crude Oil Futures---Crude oil futures in the May contract is sharply lower for the 3rd consecutive session down $4.70 a barrel or 17.27% as prices are now trading at 22.65 as absolute panic has been created due to the fact that the government is shutting down all industries. I'm not involved, but if you have been previously reading my blogs you understand that I thought $20 could be in the cards as I think we can go as low as $15 as there is absolutely no demand as nobody's driving or flying at the current time and if you are short stay short as I see no reason to be long any commodities at this time. Crude oil prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 moving average as this trend is incredibly strong to the downside as the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down another 1,500 points as a massive recession looks to be looming in the months ahead. The U.S dollar continues to move sharply higher on a daily basis hitting another contract high and multi-year high today as foreign currencies are plunging as nobody wants to own those currencies as the U.S Dollar is the strength of the world as that is another bearish factor going forward so stay short. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH

