March 18, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are lower pointing to another volatile session for Wall Street on fears that the dramatic stimulus measures globally will not be able to avert a severe coronavirus-driven economic slowdown.

S&P 500 futures were down the daily trading limit in the overnight trade.

The Trump administration is pressing for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the Federal Reserve relaunched a plan to buy short-term corporate debt.

President Donald Trump promised money to people out of work, and will hold a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA.

February housing starts were 1.599 million when 1.520 million were expected and permits were 1.464 million, which compares to the anticipated 1.500 million.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar index is sharply higher and is at its highest level since May 2017, as international demand for U.S. dollars surges.

In addition, there is the belief that the U.S. economy will hold up better than elsewhere in the world.

It seems that the U.S. dollar is the only flight to quality vehicle that has consistently performed as it should in recent days.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated she may be open to joint European Union debt issuance. This caused bonds to decline on concerns about a deluge of new debt as nations unveiled programs to spend their way out of this crisis.

European banks took $130 billion made available by the U.S. Federal Reserve today, helping ease the funding strains from the coronavirus pandemic.

The British pound fell below its 2016 lows, as investors feared the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

Also, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said post-Brexit talks with the E.U. have been paused as the U.K. and the E.U. focus on battling the impact of the global pandemic.

The U.K. is mulling a 350 billion stimulus package.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Traders are becoming more selective in which flight to quality vehicle to seek safety. Currently the front end of the curve is more attractive than the long end of the curve.

Some of this can be attributed to news that large amounts of longer dated euro bonds could be issued.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

June 20S&P 500

Support 2341.00 Resistance 2488.00

June 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 99.330 Resistance100. 880

June 20Euro Currency

Support 1.09340 Resistance 1.10980

June 20Japanese Yen

Support .92880 Resistance .94150

June 20Canadian Dollar

Support .69030 Resistance .70740

June 20Australian Dollar

Support .5860 Resistance .6035

June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 167^12 Resistance 173^16

June 20Gold

Support 1486.0 Resistance 1555.0

May 20 Crude Oil

Support 24.05 Resistance 27.70

May 20 Copper

Support 2.1550 Resistance 2.3450

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.





