March 18, 2020
STOCK INDEX FUTURES
U.S. stock index futures are lower pointing to another volatile session for Wall Street on fears that the dramatic stimulus measures globally will not be able to avert a severe coronavirus-driven economic slowdown.
S&P 500 futures were down the daily trading limit in the overnight trade.
The Trump administration is pressing for a $1 trillion stimulus package and the Federal Reserve relaunched a plan to buy short-term corporate debt.
President Donald Trump promised money to people out of work, and will hold a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA.
February housing starts were 1.599 million when 1.520 million were expected and permits were 1.464 million, which compares to the anticipated 1.500 million.
CURRENCY FUTURES
The U.S. dollar index is sharply higher and is at its highest level since May 2017, as international demand for U.S. dollars surges.
In addition, there is the belief that the U.S. economy will hold up better than elsewhere in the world.
It seems that the U.S. dollar is the only flight to quality vehicle that has consistently performed as it should in recent days.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel indicated she may be open to joint European Union debt issuance. This caused bonds to decline on concerns about a deluge of new debt as nations unveiled programs to spend their way out of this crisis.
European banks took $130 billion made available by the U.S. Federal Reserve today, helping ease the funding strains from the coronavirus pandemic.
The British pound fell below its 2016 lows, as investors feared the impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.
Also, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said post-Brexit talks with the E.U. have been paused as the U.K. and the E.U. focus on battling the impact of the global pandemic.
The U.K. is mulling a 350 billion stimulus package.
INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES
Traders are becoming more selective in which flight to quality vehicle to seek safety. Currently the front end of the curve is more attractive than the long end of the curve.
Some of this can be attributed to news that large amounts of longer dated euro bonds could be issued.
SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE
June 20S&P 500
Support 2341.00 Resistance 2488.00
June 20 U.S. Dollar Index
Support 99.330 Resistance100. 880
June 20Euro Currency
Support 1.09340 Resistance 1.10980
June 20Japanese Yen
Support .92880 Resistance .94150
June 20Canadian Dollar
Support .69030 Resistance .70740
June 20Australian Dollar
Support .5860 Resistance .6035
June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds
Support 167^12 Resistance 173^16
June 20Gold
Support 1486.0 Resistance 1555.0
May 20 Crude Oil
Support 24.05 Resistance 27.70
May 20 Copper
Support 2.1550 Resistance 2.3450
Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.
Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.