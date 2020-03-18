S&P500 (ES), futures market

Wednesday forecast, March 18

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 2448.25, which will be followed by reaching support level 2350 - 2316.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 2448.25, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2498 and 2542.75.

Weekly forecast, March 16 - 20

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 2752, which will be followed by reaching support level 2407 - 2316.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 2752, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2933 - 2963.

Monthly forecast, March 2020

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 3024, which will be followed by reaching support level 2855 and 2757.75.

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 3024, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 3223.50.



DISCLAIMER: All information provided by Anton Kolhanov is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Anton Kolhanov is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions and seek advice from an independent financial advisor