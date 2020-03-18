rounded corner
Yes Bank- Traders Should Beware of Failed Moves and Traps
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

by Balaji of Trading Coach

From the beginning of the month, Yes Bank share prices are in the market spotlight because of two reasons the recent upside surge in the stock value and the crisis thats unfolding within the company. Despite poor fundamentals, questionable future and significant management problems, the recent Price movements are showing amixture of positive and negative signs, which is utterly confusing for many Market participants.

On the surface it may be indifferent, but a deeper look into the Price Action of Yes Bank tells us a different story altogether. From the last few months, all we can see istraps and failed moves !Take a look at the Price Action Analysis on this 1D chart of Yes Bank.Yes Bank share prices show a series of failed moves and traps

Since from September 2019, Yes Bank Stock prices are trading in a Broad range. With a closer observation, we can spot multiple traps and failures that took place in the Stock.

Take a look at point no 1 on the chart In November, shares bounced back sharply after testing the support zone at28.00 30.00. But once it reached 70.00, Buyers failed to push it higher. Professional traders would call this type of Price Action asCMF Formation, which is an indication of failed trend reversal. This simply tells us that buying momentum couldnt sustain in the stock.

Apart from that, during last month Price action formed aLiquidity trapat the support zone. Most of the traders who took positions at that point got trapped by non-liquid market movements. Also right after the liquidity trap, prices broke through the support zone and quickly reversed back, creating aFalse Breakout patternwhich is nothing but a reflection of failed sellers.

Recently we can see an upside momentum building up in Yes Bank. But given the previous set of failures and traps that took place in the stock, traders need tobe patient in taking positions. Instead of jumping into the rallies, its better to wait for a proper retracements or pullbacks and then structure the trades accordingly. Also one must have a properrisk managementplan before taking any positions in Yes Bank.

About the author

Balaji is a Trader, Investor and Self published Blogger. He wrties frequently on his website www.tradingcoach.co.in Balaji is specialised in applying systematic Price action trading strategies and Global Macro techniques on financial markets such as Equities, Dervatives, Futures and Bonds. He is well versed on both International and domestic markets and has trading experience of more than 8 years.  
 
As a trader his core purpose is to generate superior risk adjusted returns on consistent basis by applying Flexible risk managment combined with a Postive expectancy of Price action strategies. He writes passionately about Technical analysis, Trading strategies, Price Action setups and Global macro events. 
 
Apart from trading and Blogging, Balaji also mentors aspiring traders, Investors on becoming succesful in highly competative financial markets. He offers permium trading course on which he covers Price action trading methods, Institutional trading strategies and Macro trading.
