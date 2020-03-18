From the beginning of the month, Yes Bank share prices are in the market spotlight because of two reasons the recent upside surge in the stock value and the crisis thats unfolding within the company. Despite poor fundamentals, questionable future and significant management problems, the recent Price movements are showing amixture of positive and negative signs, which is utterly confusing for many Market participants.

On the surface it may be indifferent, but a deeper look into the Price Action of Yes Bank tells us a different story altogether. From the last few months, all we can see istraps and failed moves !Take a look at the Price Action Analysis on this 1D chart of Yes Bank.

Since from September 2019, Yes Bank Stock prices are trading in a Broad range. With a closer observation, we can spot multiple traps and failures that took place in the Stock.

Take a look at point no 1 on the chart In November, shares bounced back sharply after testing the support zone at28.00 30.00. But once it reached 70.00, Buyers failed to push it higher. Professional traders would call this type of Price Action asCMF Formation, which is an indication of failed trend reversal. This simply tells us that buying momentum couldnt sustain in the stock.

Apart from that, during last month Price action formed aLiquidity trapat the support zone. Most of the traders who took positions at that point got trapped by non-liquid market movements. Also right after the liquidity trap, prices broke through the support zone and quickly reversed back, creating aFalse Breakout patternwhich is nothing but a reflection of failed sellers.

Recently we can see an upside momentum building up in Yes Bank. But given the previous set of failures and traps that took place in the stock, traders need tobe patient in taking positions. Instead of jumping into the rallies, its better to wait for a proper retracements or pullbacks and then structure the trades accordingly. Also one must have a properrisk managementplan before taking any positions in Yes Bank.

