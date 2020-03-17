WTI Crude (CL) is trying to firm in today's Asia morning as short covering begins ahead of the weekly inventory figures at 1030am EST. Significantly, CL is trying to stabilize following a 2 and a half month rout to near the 2016 low, and could bounce back to the psychologically key 30 whole figure level by next week if CL decisively breaks above downchannel resistance (on the 4hr chart) in the day or so following today's inventory data. Given my ongoing longer term bearishness for risk on markets, any bounce today should be viewed as a Dead Cat for now. Bulls are advised to prepare for a lower probability break post-inventory below the 2016 low, which would expose the 2002 low around 20 as the next major downside target for the next several months. The weekly RSI, Stochastics and MACD and daily MACD are still steadily sloping down, and will likely limit any bounce on CL to several days long. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart) and am targeting the red zone for Tuesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

Click hereto read the full analysis of this market as well as on Natural Gas, Nasdaq100

WTI Crude (CL) Weekly/Daily/4hr

