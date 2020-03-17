Rice Futures---Rice futures in the May contract is trading sharply higher up another $0.38 or 2.83% currently trading at 14.00 higher for the 6th consecutive session hitting a 5 year high continuing it's bullish momentum. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 13.15 level while getting stopped out today at 14.00 as it is time to move on as this trend is to the upside as I'm not willing to fight the ticker-tape.

Rice prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend has turned as we have rallied about $1.25 over the last week despite the fact that many other commodities have hit multi-year lows as this is the strongest trend to the upside out of all sectors.

When you trade the commodity market you always must have rules that you stick by and mine is when short and prices hit a 2 week high it's time to move on while also making sure that you only risk 2% of your account balance on any given trade.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

