|
|
Time To Exit Rice
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Rice Futures---Rice futures in the May contract is trading sharply higher up another $0.38 or 2.83% currently trading at 14.00 higher for the 6th consecutive session hitting a 5 year high continuing it's bullish momentum. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 13.15 level while getting stopped out today at 14.00 as it is time to move on as this trend is to the upside as I'm not willing to fight the ticker-tape.
Rice prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend has turned as we have rallied about $1.25 over the last week despite the fact that many other commodities have hit multi-year lows as this is the strongest trend to the upside out of all sectors.
When you trade the commodity market you always must have rules that you stick by and mine is when short and prices hit a 2 week high it's time to move on while also making sure that you only risk 2% of your account balance on any given trade.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Time To Exit Rice - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
- Cattle Prices Limit Up - Tuesday, March 17, 2020
- Oat Prices Sharply Lower On Virus Concerns - Monday, March 16, 2020
- Cattle Prices Limit Down 3rd Day In A Row - Monday, March 16, 2020
- Rice Prices Higher By 40 Cents This Week - Sunday, March 15, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.