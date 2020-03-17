Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract is closing limit up 450 points or 4.90% at 96.35 reversing some of the losses that we witnessed over the last couple of days as prices have hit limit down or up limit up in many different sessions as I think today is blamed on profit taking due to massive oversoul conditions.

I have been recommending a bearish position over the last couple of months as prices broke out to the downside in mid-January around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high standing at 110.55 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will improve tremendously in the next couple of days therefore the monetary risk will be reduced significantly.

The commodity markets across the board had a relief rally as the U.S government looks to support prices as the stock market had its worst trading session yesterday since 1987 as share panic has hit this country as I think this is way overblown, however stay short as there is weak demand for beef.

Cattle is trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend remains to the downside as I still think prices could trade down to the 80 level as the volatility is extraordinarily high and if you are not involved move on as you have missed the boat as the risk/reward is not in your favor.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

