ANALYSIS USDCAD Dollar/CAD has broken decisively above the 1.4000 mark today as global markets price in a worsening US dollar shortage. The 3-month EURUSD cross currency swap (a popular measure of global demand for USD balance sheet capacity) started to blow out/get more negative last Thursday and, while global central banks alleviated some of this stress early yesterday by way of their coordinated response on USD swap lines, the price of this benchmark swap has blown out considerably to -124bp today. See EURCBS3M=ICAP chart below. This shows very clearly that what central bankers are offering is clearly not what market participants want. Jerome Powell and company will keep telling us that theyre offering ample liquidity for the plumbing of the financial system, but what if this is not what commercial banks need in order to feel more comfortable about taking risks on their balance sheets? The funding markets (short term money markets) never really fixed themselves during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis; they got a serious scare during last Septembers repocalyse, and theyre on life support now as evidenced by the Feds move to massively increase the amount of USD offering through overnight and term repo operations. We think FX traders are asking themselves this morning: how the heck is the Fed going to fix this new cross currency basis swap issue? In the meantime, lets bid up the exchange value of the US dollar that the system is so desperately looking for. The broader USD rally is stalling a bit now as the 3-month EURUSD cross currency swap bounces to -62bp and this is seeing USDCAD pull off its session high of 1.41635. Key technical chart levels are getting few and far between now though and were trading at levels that could see bring about a panicky surge to the 2015 highs near 1.4700. We see mild intra-day chart support in the 1.4060-80 region. USDCAD DAILY USDCAD HOURLY 3-MONTH EURUSD CROSS CURRENCY BASIS SWAP HOURLY EURUSD Fears of a dollar funding squeeze is seeing the USD surge across the board this morning. No currency seems to be escaping the markets rush for the worlds reserve currency, not even the euro. To make matters worse, this rush to bid up the USDs exchange value is not leading to broad risk-off flows (which lately hasbeen EUR supportive). The S&P futures are trading rather steady this morning, as are US bond yields. This is very much a money market driven move this morning in EURUSD and is bringing back memories of the USD liquidity crisis we saw in 2008. Yesterdays failure on the part of EURUSD buyers at 1.1200-1.1250 proved eerily foretelling of todays 1.8% plunge lower. We wouldnt be surprised to see a bounce off chart support in the 1.0960-80s at some point. The daily chart technicals have become decidedly more negative now however, and so we expect to see sellers on rallies to the high 1.10s low 1.11s. European bonds also continued to get crushed for the third day in a row this morning, which is quickly becoming another reason to sell EUR. Germanys ZEW Economic Sentiment survey for March collapsed to -49.5 vs -26.4 in February and this reading will likely get worse seeing as the European Commission has now proposed a 30-day ban on all travel to the European Union. EURUSD DAILY EURUSD HOURLY APRIL GOLD DAILY GBPUSD Sterling continues to fall apart today as the world rushes to buy dollars and we think yesterdays very tepid bounce off the 1.2240-50s into the NY close hasnt helped with that. This closing technical pattern was far from convincing for any of the dip buyers that are still out there in our opinion, and allowed the GBP shorts to keep piling in. The UK reported a mixed January employment report this morning (details below), but nobodys really focused on traditional economic data right now because its old and likely to get worse. The next major support zones lie in the 1.2020-60 zone, then at the September 2019 lows in the 1.1950s. UK LFS EMPLOYMENT +184K TO 32.985 MLN IN 3 MONTHS TO JAN (POLL +143K) UK AVG WEEKLY EARNINGS +3.1% YY IN 3 MONTHS TO JAN (POLL +3.0%) UK AVG WEEKLY EARNINGS EX-BONUSES +3.1% YY IN 3 MONTHS TO JAN (POLL +3.2%) UK FEB CLAIMANT COUNT +17.3K M/M TO 1.246 MLN (VS +5.5K IN JAN) UK UNEMPLOYMENT RATE 3.9% IN 3 MONTHS TO JAN (VS 3.8% IN DEC) GBPUSD DAILY GBPUSD HOURLY EURGBP DAILY AUDUSD The Aussie bears remain in control today as everyone scrambles for dollars. AUDUSD dipped below the psychological 0.6000 mark this morning but it has since bounced back a bit as the 3-month EURUSD cross currency swap bounces. Were also reading rumors now about the Fed potentially bringing back its commercial paper funding facility: FEDERAL RESERVE SET TO REINSTATE COMMERCIAL PAPER FUNDING FACILITY, ANNOUNCEMENT MAY BE AS EARLY AS TODAY -SOURCES. AUDUSD HOURLY USDCNH DAILY USDJPY Dollar/yen is trading amazingly steady despite todays USD funding squeeze. Its almost as if it wants to trade exclusively off the broader risk tone, which is quite steady at the moment. The US 10yr yield gyrated above and below the 0.80% level in overnight trade, which had USDJPY doing much the same. Trend-line chart resistance appears to be capping prices for the moment just above the 107.00 figure. The chart gap from Sundays open is 107.56-107.88, which could be a magnet for USDJPY prices should the 107.10s give way. USDJPY DAILY USDJPY HOURLY US 10YR BOND YIELD DAILY Charts: Reuters Eikon Interested in creating a custom foreign exchange trading plan? Contact us or call EBC's trading desk directly at 1-888-729-9716. About Exchange Bank of Canada

