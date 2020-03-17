rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Corona Virus Stocks: Teladoc Health ($TDOC)
Tuesday, March 17, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Bookmark and Share

Corona Virus Stocks: Teladoc Health ($TDOC)

March 16, 2020 By EWF Robb (Edit)

While the general market has had one of the worst routs since the financial crisis, there are a select few stocks that are out performing. Today were going to take a look at Teladoc Health ($TDOC). First of all lets take a look at the services they provide as a company:

Teladoc Health, Inc., formerly referred to as Teladoc, Inc. and Teladoc Medical Services, is a multinational telemedicine and virtual healthcare company based in the United States. Primary services include telehealth, medical opinions, AI and analytics, and licensable platform services.

As one can imagine, their business model would benefit from individuals that are staying home or self quarantining.

Teladoc Health Elliott Wave Weekly View

Teladoc Health

The Elliott Wave count since the all time lows set in 2016 paint a bullish picture. Teladoc Health bottomed on March 28/2016 at an all time low of $9.08. From there a Red I is set at $19.49 on the 19th of September 2016. A Red II then followed on October 14/2016 at $14.00. From there a Red III top materialized at $89.05 on October 1/2018. A Red IV then bottomed on December 24/18 at $42.08. Presently $TDOC is rallying in a Red V and has reached the equal legs area of Red III-Red IV. This area is where a Red V Can materialize for a longer term top. The more in depth 4H count suggests further upside is needed to complete the bullish sequence.

Teladoc Health Elliott Wave 4H View

Teladoc Health

From the Red IV low of $42.08 set on December 24/18, a Black ((1)) is set at$70.90 on Feb 20/19. Black ((2)) is set in in a running flat on Aug 28/19 at $54.70. From there some nesting has occurred with an extended wave ((3)). Black ((3)) is favoured to be nearly complete with one more leg up expected to complete the sequence.

Final thoughts

There does appear to be at least one more leg up in this stock before a longer term top may solidify. Chasing final 5th waves are usually not a great risk reward, so be sure to maintain your stops to control your risk.

Try out our services for free for 14days to see how Elliott Wave can help you be more successful with trading. We cover 78 different instruments with time frames from weekly all the way down to 1hr intraday.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy