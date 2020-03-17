Below is a daily August hogs chart showing planetary angle lines. I used a price per degree of .077. Uranus is support at 58.30. The bottom Neptune crosses at 54.65. The bottom Saturn crosses at 50.65. The bottom Jupiter crosses at 50.10. The middle Jupiter crosses at 77.20 and is resistance. The upper Jupiter crosses at 105.60.

Below is a daily August lean hogs chart showing 360 calendar day time & price cycle. I used a price per day ratio of .098. Measuring 360 calendar days from the 3/22/19 high of 102.975 at a ratio of .098 per day, August lean hogs had a time and price meet due 3/16/20 with a target price of 67.70. Resistance is at the division point in price of 72.10 and support is at the target in price of 67.70. Next support is at the division point of 63.275. Then next division point in time is on 4/30/20. These division points in time can sometimes mark changes in trend.

The following link is to a short video of August lean hog charts. There are two Gann style charts. The first is a planetary chart showing planetary angle lines. The second chart is a time and price chart showing the cycle of 360 calendar days.

