Commentary A quick observation on the day shows a timid turnaround-Tuesday in the works with the stock market along with grains. The 20,000 Dow value, which I explained in last Thursdays video, is a long-term weekly chart uptrend line support. Ill show that again in todays video, and its imperative that valuation holds. This implies theres a confidence that the free-fall in the stock market is trying to put in a value base. From last Thursdays low to yesterdays low there is a base attempting to develop, with 1/3 of the value eradicated on lost revenues from corporations.



Recovery rallies in grains are going to be timid (unless we see surprise China buying) and slow with resistance now at 365 on corn and 940-950 on beans after having slipped through those support values. May Chicago wheat has resistance 510-515.



Cattle futures look to have a better da y today with cash trade jumping to 110 yesterday and boxed beef jumping over $12 on both choice and select. In the after-hours, it was reported boxed beef prices again continued even higher to a $16.22 gain on choice boxes with select up $14.73. Yesterday was a record boxed beef jump price, and as of yesterdays close, the discount to cash is a record $17 for the April contract on mid-March. With no plant closings or chain lines slowing, cattle have the best chance for a reasonable recovery in price.



About the author Eugene Graner is the founder and President of Heartland Investor Capital Management Inc. As a veteran commodity analyst, broker, and CTA that eats, sleeps, and breathes commodity futures, his priority is to bring clients the latest and most useful information of the markets along with uncannily accurate futures predictions. By balancing risk and reward, Eugene uses his proprietary trading strategies to develop the best possible trading approaches for his clients. He has 28 years of experience in the industry and his voice has been heard around the United States. He is heard on multiple radio stations throughout the day, also has been featured on CNN, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times, and is the go-to guy to for multiple TV network stations for interviews about market news weekly. Contributing author since 1/3/2019