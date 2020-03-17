March 17, 2020

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are higher, but well off of the highs made in the overnight trade.

Retail sales in February fell 0.5% when an increase of 0.2% was expected and retail sales, excluding autos, fell 0.4%, which compare to the anticipated 0.2% advance.

February industrial production increased 0.6% when up 0.4% was estimated and capacity utilization was 77%, as expected.

The 9:00 central time business inventories report is expected to show a 0.1% decline.

The 9:00 central time March housing market index is anticipated to be 74 and the 9:00 January Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is anticipated to be 6.4 million. The Labor Department's JOLTS report tracks monthly changes in job openings and offers rates on hiring and quits.

While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, and rightly so, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar index is sharply higher on the belief that the U.S. economy will hold up better than elsewhere in the world.

The euro currency is lower on news that economic expectations dropped sharply in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the ZEW economic research institute. The measure of economic expectations in the euro zone fell into negative territory, falling to minus 49.5 points in March from 10.4 in February. This is a decrease of 59.9 points.

German economic expectations plunged by 58.2 points, which is the largest drop since the ZEW survey began in 1991.

The Japanese yen is lower after Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda said the central bank will consider additional stimulus measures, if the economy worsens further.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Flight to quality longs were liquidated, as stock index futures staged a limited rally.

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, Neel Kashkari, said the central bank still has very powerful emergency lending authorities left in its arsenal to protect the economy against the fallout from the coronavirus. Kashkari said, Nothing is completely off the table.

Shifts in the yield curve have been encouraging recently. After being severely inverted a few weeks ago, the yield curve is flattish in the near term now and is becoming more normal further out. This is an indication that the market is anticipating a recovering economy once the negative impact of the coronavirus subsides.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

June 20S&P 500

Support 2366.00 Resistance 2503.00

June 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 98.050 Resistance 99.750

June 20Euro Currency

Support 1.10240 Resistance 1.12500

June 20Japanese Yen

Support .93650 Resistance .95200

June 20Canadian Dollar

Support .70600 Resistance .71770

June 20Australian Dollar

Support .5975 Resistance .6154

June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 178^0 Resistance 181^24

April 20Gold

Support 1462.0 Resistance 1527.0

May 20 Crude Oil

Support 28.55 Resistance 32.00

May 20 Copper

Support 2.3350 Resistance 2.4250

