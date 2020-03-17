B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

E-mini S&P (June) Yesterdays close: Settled at 2416.25, down 279.75 Fundamentals: U.S benchmarks tested limit-up overnight before paring gains. They are still holding positive along with those from Asia. Much of Europe is lower after German Sentiment data eroded to the worst since December 2011. On the bright side, the S&P and Dow each held crucial levels of technical and psychological support amid circuit breakers being tested yesterday. All U.S indices were locked limit lower within a half hour of the Sunday night open and immediately hit the next limit, a -7% tier, after the opening bell. Still, amid the chaos, the S&P held the December 2018 low of 2316.75 and the Dow battled to reject 20,000 [both of which are still holding]. President Trump spoke ahead of the close yesterday and warned that the Coronavirus could last until July or August, adding that it could push the U.S into a recession. Bloomberg reported Morgan Stanley as now calling a recession the base case. The economy is expected to shrink in March and April given whats becoming a total lockdown state. Projections are becoming more and more negative and we are welcoming this negativity to flush out the system and create peak panic. An economic snap back at the tail end of Q2 is not only needed but becoming inevitable. Although that recovery is expected to smooth out the year from early contractions, banks are still projecting 2020 GDP below 1%. Europe is planning a full border closure and the U.K government warned of a faster spread than anticipated. The U.S is nearing an official total of 5,000 Covid-19 cases [likely to be hit today]. The total number of cases around the world is approaching 200,000 (185,487). Lets not forget though that the number of official recoveries is also approaching 100,000 (79,936). Still, there have been 7,332 deaths. However, we do believe there are many, many unreported cases that would water down the mortality rate. As governments race to stave off the spread, central banks unleash their foreseeable toolkit, schools and towns lockdown and banks cut their growth projections it would seem that panic continues to play out. Going forward, almost nearly as important as the spread of cases are the market technicals [discussed in the Technical section below]. On the U.S economic calendar, Industrial Production data at 8:15 am CT is a February number and wont yet match some of the deterioration seen through yesterdays fresh March NY Empire State Manufacturing.

Technicals: Price action in the S&P is doing its best to hold the December 2018 low at 2316.75. Multiple waves down are creating a pivotal pocket of support in front at 2350-2370.75. The NQ is battling at the round 7000 mark with waves of selling going as low as 6906. Strong major three-star support sits below at

Crude Oil (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 28.70, down 3.03 Fundamentals: Crude Oil is lingering just above the February 2016 low. The heavy price action sparked by Saudi Arabia announcing a price war is also the byproduct of overall risk-sentiment and as travel becomes totally shutdown. Inventory data will come into the picture later today, but overall data is likely to only have minor impact on the broader picture. However, slipping U.S production would be longer-term supportive; it is estimated that it could fall by as much as 25% or up to 4 mbpd. Today is April options expiration.

Technicals: Although weak, buyers are responding in front of 26.05, the February 2016 low. Still, major three-star resistance at 30.02-30.25 has acted as a ceiling. For now, our momentum indicator comes in at

Gold (April) Yesterdays close: Settled at 1486.5, down 30.2 Fundamentals: Gold is in a near-term downtrend; this is a fact that cannot go ignored. Will there be a buying opportunity? Yes, we believe the buying opportunity of a lifetime is around the corner, but timing and price, two of those most crucial factors for any trade are still very unknown. However, timeline is a different story.Bill Baruch spoke with Kitcos Daniela Cambone yesterday and said we feel confident that Gold will be making a new record high or very close to it 18 months out.There are strategies to get long Gold and manage your downside while giving yourself ample time. Email us atinfo@bluelinefutures.comto start the conversation and set up a phone call with our experts. The Dollar is surging this morning on a much weaker Euro and global landscape. It is also recovering from yesterdays thrashing after the Fed launched its bazooka. Although Gold has been able to shake off the Dollars strength at the onset of U.S hours, this is something to keep a close eye on as continued strength will be a near-term headwind.

Technicals: Gold responded to our rare major four-star support yesterday in incredible fashion [almost as incredible as the selloff]. However, the rally has dissipated, and we do not want to see a break below here; this would open the door to

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results