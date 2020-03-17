Below is a chapter from my book, Haunted By Markets entitled, Confidence. Or, Lack Of. I decided to post the chapter because what is needed in today's highly charged market environment is confidence more so than stimulus measures. At least in my view. I hope you find something of interest in what I penned back on June 8, 2012.

June 8, 2012:

Confidence. Or, Lack Of

Stock and commodity values fell to a two year low in May. So did crude oil prices. Cotton hit a three year low. Gold values had their worst month in 13 years. The widespread weakness is blamed on the synchronized economic problems in Europe, China and the United States. But the problems plaguing the markets were as much psychological as economic. The marketplace clearly lacked confidence and without confidence, prices and values have a tendency to decline under their own weight.

A wise man once said, The greatest loss is the loss of self-confidence. When it comes to markets, price trends, or life in general, truer words were never said. In May, the markets were void of faith and belief and consequently, prices were hammered without mercy. Unfortunately, in the opening days of June, the same sort of scenario unfolded with markets coming under additional selling pressure.

On June 4, CNBC published a headline that read, U.S. Economy Just Had One of Its Worst Weeks Ever. The article stated, June is picking up right where May left off with a string of bad economic news that is among the worst the market has ever seen. On Monday, reports showed that factory orders fell unexpectedly in April, while New York business activity entered contraction mode.

That followed Friday's hugely disappointing May jobs report, confirming that the U.S. economy is rapidly weakening.

In fact, last week's batch of 21 economic reportsat least compared to expectationswas the worst ever, with 18 missing forecasts and only one beating them, according to Bespoke Investment Group, which began tracking the difference in 1998.

Adding to the negative psychology of the marketplace and eroding investor confidence further were several high profile, experts that began calling for a massive summer stock and commodity market crash similar to what unfolded in 2010 and 2011. With most markets already 10 to 15 percent off the early 2012 highs, the last thing investors want to contemplate is the possibility of a market crash on top of the large losses experienced in May.

When confidence is high and bull markets blooming as far as the eye can see, investors are primarily concerned with the return on their money. When confidence is lacking and the landscape littered with bear markets, declining values and unsettling economic news, investors embrace the words of Mark Twain from long ago. "The return of my money is more important than the return on my money."

Here are some thoughts about the role confidence can play in the marketplace and, of course, in life. From Joe Montana, "Confidence is a very fragile thing". From Vince Lombardi, "Confidence is contagious. So is lack of confidence." From Tyra Banks, "I love the confidence that makeup gives me."From Kofi Annan, "National markets are held together by shared values and confidence in certain minimum standards. But in the new global market, people do not yet have that confidence."

Over confidence can also be a problem and best illustrated by the tale of ten boys that planned to propose to one girl. Nine of the boys came with a rose but one came with a ring. That is overconfidence! A complete lack of confidence can be found in my old high school football team. We used to punt on first down. It goes without saying, we lost every game. With hindsight, we should have had more belief in our own abilities. But when you lack confidenceyou lack confidence.

In Japan, the lack of investor confidence in their own stock market continues. The Tokyo market fell to a 28 year low this week as shares did a nose dive on fears of a euro-zone breakup, a sharp slowdown in China and the potential for a double dip recession in the U.S. And shares of Sony, the maker of Walkman and Playstation hit a new 32 year low.

Basically, anyone buying shares in the Japanese stock market for the past 28 years has lost money. I would wager heavily, Japanese investors can easily recall the Samuel Clemens quote from more than a hundred years ago. The return of my money is more important than the return on my money.

The worlds central banks continue to keep interest rates low and monetary policy loose as a means of sparking renewed economic growth and job creation. In theory, such a strategy will eventually prove successful. As investors come to understand such strategy is indeed proving successful, confidence should rapidly improve. The marketplace needs more confidence and not necessarily more stimulus.

And the historical quote for the chapter above is: ** A Conservative is a fellow who is standing athwart history yelling 'Stop!' William F. Buckley, Jr.

Drop me a line at commodityinsite1@gmail.com if you wish to know more about my twice a day newsletter. Or, call me at 406 682 5010.







