S&P 500 E-Mini Bear Threat, Despite Bounce



A Monday plunge back lower to another new cycle low at 2350.0, to try to reject Friday's rebound effort and reinforce the intermediate -term bear trend, BUT we did see a rebound, then a failure, than another recovery overnight into this morning, to try to ease bear pressures, BUT whilst below 2510.0, we see risks lower into Tuesday. We see adownside bias through 2552.75for 2401.25; a break below aims for 2370.5 andthen the new cycle low at 2350.0. Below aims for the key late 2018 low at 2316.75, maybeeven 2228.0.

But above 2510.0 targets 2527.75 and the 2548.5/55.5 area; which we would look to try to cap; above opens risk up towards2600.25, 2650.0 and maybe 2697.25. Intermediate-term outlook The latter February plunge below 3303.5 signalledan intermediate-term bearish shift. Downside risks:We see an intermediate-term bear trend to aim for2316.75, 2228.0, maybe 2000.0. What Changes This?Above 2916.0 sees an intermediate-term neutral range and above 3137.0 a bull trend. See more of our analysishere



Recent articles from this author S&P 500 E-Mini Bear Threat, Despite Bounce

GBPUSD Threat Back Lower

S&P 500 E-Mini Plunge Further Reinforces Bear Trend

GBPUSD Head and Shoulders Top Keeps Risks Lower

DAX Future Intermediate-Term Bear Threat to 12162

About the author Steve Miley has 29 years of financial market experience and is the founder, Director and Primary Analyst at The Market Chartist, plus Editor and Lead Writer for FXExplained.co.uk. The Market Chartist provide daily technical analysis reports, with written commentary and key support/ resistance levels to an institutional, professional and retail client base. The 30+ daily reports include European, UK and US Bonds & Equity Index Futures, G10 currencies, Brent Crude Oil, UK Nat Gas, TTF Gas, Gold, Silver and LME Base Metals. Steve is also the Academic Dean for The London School of Wealth Management, a role he truly enjoys and appreciates, being able to educate a diverse array of students on the financial markets world. Steve spent 2009-2012 as a Director of the FX Technical Analysis Research Strategy team at Credit Suisse and was previously at Merrill Lynch for 15 years from 1994-2009; 10 years as a technical analyst, 5 years in Fixed Income derivatives sales. Steve has won many awards from the Technical Analyst Magazine Awards. He was the 2016 & 2013 Winner (plus 2014 Runner Up) for Best Independent Fixed Income Research & Strategy and winner of Best FX Research & Strategy in 2012. He was also a finalist in the Technical Analysts of the Year category each year for 2012-2017. He is a Member of the Society of Technical Analysts (MSTA) and holds a Masters Degree in Politics, Philosophy & Economics from Oxford University (Lincoln College).