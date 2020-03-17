The Nasdaq100 (NQ) slid a massive 12% plus (on the spot index) yesterday, breaking below the psychologically key 7k whole figure level late in the US session before beginning a recovery in today's Asia morning. Significantly, NQ's halt after reaching the 5% Limit Up threshold early in the Asia morning will likely provide a psychological boost for bulls and opportunistic longs ahead of the market re-open at 930am EST, increasing odds for further upside once the NQ resumes trading. For the Asia morning rebound to gain stronger momentum in the US session, NQ will need to break above downchannel resistance (on the 4hr chart) in the next day or so, confirming what tentatively appears to be the beginning of a Double Bottom (on the 4hr chart) where last Thursday's low was tested and held just before the close of the US equity market. Nevertheless, although odds are high for a minimum of a multi-day rally from current levels, the longest US equity bull market in history has clearly ended, with a high probability for any relief rally from here petering at the 38.2% Fib retrace of the slide since the record NQ high February 19th. Far lower in probability will be a potential extension of any current dead cat bounce from current levels to the 50% Fib within the next month or so. The daily RSI and Stochastics are trying to bottom, but likely to continue to be weighed down the balance of this week by the firmly downsloping weekly equivalents and weekly and daily MACD. I will look to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Monday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter)...

Nasdaq100 (NQ) Weekly/Daily/4hr

