Like us on Facebook! www.facebook.com/CannonTrading Get Real Time updates and market alerts on Twitter! The recent volatility is of historical proportions! A few monthly charts for your viewing pleasure below..... ACROSS ALL MARKETS!! More margins increase: YM, $9075 -->$10,670 NQ, $13,200 -->$15,950 RTY, $5170 --> $6720 also RB, $5400 --> $6490 I have a few points to make: Take a look at the below chart from 2008 of the mini SP, last time I remember volatility close to what we are seeing and you will see that the moves are not a straight line....don't get over excited if you are long and market bounced your way or vise versa if you are short and the market is limit down....this volatility will play both sides and in MY OPINION this is not a market to just buy and hold using futures....You need to be able to react and adjust positions according to market action and sentiment. By no means am I trying to imply that we can see a 50% correction like we saw back then BUT have respect for the market and the price action andDON'T try to predict tops and bottoms.... Learn to reduce trading size. Perhaps trade smaller contracts like the micros. Understand that loses are part of trading and this is definitely not a good time to "fight the markets". Focus more on risk management and ways to protect certain positions as needed. Survive to trade another day. If you can't afford losing at times MORE than what is in your account, then you should not be trading. NO TRADE IS BETTER THAN A BAD TRADE LIMITS guidelinesvisit: https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/equity-index/faq-sp-500-price-limits.html Overnight limit,can't trade below but can trade above. -5% Intra day -7% Trading Halt 15 mins -13% Trading Halt 15 mins -20% Closed for rest of day PS: if you like access to the DIAMOND ALGOS shown in the charts below which are a proprietary tool that tries to predict turning points in the market, visit the free trial. Monthly chart of Unleaded Gas Monthly chart of Silver Futures Monthly chart of SP cash index Our brokers here at Cannon will be happy to chat about the markets, futures, options, futures spreads and much more! Feel free to contact us at any time. Futures Trading Levels 3-17-2019



