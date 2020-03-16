Timing The Market



Are you wishing that you had closed your stock positions a week or two ago? The Quantopolis Bull Market Indicator issued an exit signal on March 9th. Since then the market has dropped an additional 13.44% and the worse of it might still be ahead. Significant market downturns such as the one we are going through right now offer great buying opportunities. The challenging questions are, how long is this downturn going to last, how bad is it going to get and when should I be putting more money in the market ? Looking at previous market downturns on a case by case basis is not very helpful as each downturn had different underlying causes and is triggered by a different sequence of events. In addition, although most people would agree that this pandemic will run its course and the world economy will recover, nobody knows how this story is going to unfold. Research has shown that even experts are not to be trusted when making predicitons about the future. Thus there is a lot of uncertainty ahead. The best decision making tool in the face of uncertainty is that offered by statistics. Instead of looking at historical events individually, statistics looks at all previous events as a collection and allows us to make probabilistic estimates of what is likely to happen in the future. This is the Quantopolis philosophy in general and the approach of the Quantopolis Bull Market Indictor in particular. Thus instead of trying to guess when you should enter the market, you can simply wait for the market to close above the Quantopolis Bull Market Indicator. Although there is no guarantee that the market will go straight up after that, the historical data shows that the odds will be in your favor.



Recent articles from this author Timing The Market

Making Money With Volatility

Making Money with The 10-Year Treasuries

Making Money With Volatility

The Gift That Keeps On Giving

About the author Michael Grech is a Geophysicist turned Entrepreneur turned Quantitative Trader and Investor. A few months into his first job after college he attended a talk by a popular author and financial advisor. This talk promoted the tenets of conventional investing wisdom based on a buy and hold strategy applied to a portfolio with a mixed allocation of stocks and bonds. After committing to this approach diligently over the next 10 years, he had nothing to show for it. In fact his portfolio had less monies in it than he had put in. Significantly less. And it did not matter which financial advisor or financial company had been managing it, they all showed bad results. This motivated him to take a more active role in his saving and to start managing his own monies. His background in mathematics and physics led him to adopting a quantitative science based approach to his investments. What started out as a side hustle turned into a full time occupation. Since 2011 Michael has been making his living off his investments. Over time he has developed quantitative systems that generate average annual returns of 30% or more. In 2017 Michael launched QUANTOPOLIS.COM to share his investment philosophy and allow other trades access to some of his strategies. His book : What Your Financial Advisor Is Not Telling You : A Scientific Approach To Boost Your Investment Returns And Minimize Risk was published in August 2018. Today Michael uses a 100% quantitative approach for all his investments trading stocks, ETFs, options and futures. His passion is to educate people on the quantitative approach to investing and make it accessible to everybody. Contributing author since 09/18/2018