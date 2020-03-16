Are you wishing that you had closed your stock positions a week or two ago? The Quantopolis Bull Market Indicator issued an exit signal on March 9th. Since then the market has dropped an additional 13.44% and the worse of it might still be ahead.
Significant market downturns such as the one we are going through right now offer great buying opportunities. The challenging questions are, how long is this downturn going to last, how bad is it going to get and when should I be putting more money in the market ? Looking at previous market downturns on a case by case basis is not very helpful as each downturn had different underlying causes and is triggered by a different sequence of events. In addition, although most people would agree that this pandemic will run its course and the world economy will recover, nobody knows how this story is going to unfold. Research has shown that even experts are not to be trusted when making predicitons about the future. Thus there is a lot of uncertainty ahead.
The best decision making tool in the face of uncertainty is that offered by statistics. Instead of looking at historical events individually, statistics looks at all previous events as a collection and allows us to make probabilistic estimates of what is likely to happen in the future. This is the Quantopolis philosophy in general and the approach of the Quantopolis Bull Market Indictor in particular. Thus instead of trying to guess when you should enter the market, you can simply wait for the market to close above the Quantopolis Bull Market Indicator. Although there is no guarantee that the market will go straight up after that, the historical data shows that the odds will be in your favor.