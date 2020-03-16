Gold came under heavy selling pressure between Friday and today. We are seeing signs of life in Gold and the long-term potential for Gold to continue to move higher are TREMENDOUS! Gold is now trading at 1506, well off the morning lows of 1450.90. Theres still a lot of risk here as Gold remains vulnerable to further liquidation episodes in markets. 1413 is the new low end of our range.

Why do we want to position over the long term in Gold?

Central banking activity/insanity is back just 10-11yrs following the launch of the Fed QE1 program. Interest rates have been slammed to ZERO. Deficits are going to explode and the global currency war will be back on The Race to the Bottom!

However, Gold is still vulnerable. Late 2019 lows were re-tested this morning where we subsequently bounced from. Golds long-term trend (3yrs +) is still very much intact, however the 6 month trend is now bearish in our model. For Gold to recapture 1556, well flit back to bullish trend. Until then be on guard.

I hope everybody stays safe!

Trade with the trend are words commonly echoed by professional traders. At what price does one sell in a bearish trending market and at what price does one buy in a bullish trending market? The Actionable Levels provided above is intended to help guide the timing mechanism of your trading process.