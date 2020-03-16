rounded corner
***Market Insights - Gold has a pulse, but still vulnerable to liquidation episodes
Monday, March 16, 2020

by John Caruso of RJO Futures

Gold came under heavy selling pressure between Friday and today. We are seeing signs of life in Gold and the long-term potential for Gold to continue to move higher are TREMENDOUS! Gold is now trading at 1506, well off the morning lows of 1450.90. Theres still a lot of risk here as Gold remains vulnerable to further liquidation episodes in markets. 1413 is the new low end of our range.

Why do we want to position over the long term in Gold?

Central banking activity/insanity is back just 10-11yrs following the launch of the Fed QE1 program. Interest rates have been slammed to ZERO. Deficits are going to explode and the global currency war will be back on The Race to the Bottom!

However, Gold is still vulnerable. Late 2019 lows were re-tested this morning where we subsequently bounced from. Golds long-term trend (3yrs +) is still very much intact, however the 6 month trend is now bearish in our model. For Gold to recapture 1556, well flit back to bullish trend. Until then be on guard.

I hope everybody stays safe!

Recent articles from this author


About the author

John began his career 15 yrs ago at Wilshire Quinn Capital, a Wealth Management Firm based out of Los Angeles, California. John first began to interpret different market strategies and ideas as an individual investor at the tail end of his college years. By 2004 he was opperating one of the largest retail books at Wilshire Quinn Capital.  In 2006 John moved to Chicago based Lind-Waldock where he began to expand his knowledge and hone his trading skills in the futures industry. He joined RJO Futures in 2011.

John's focus is to identify and service the needs of each and every one of his clients and suggest investments based on those needs.  John has a very unique way of interpreting markets, focusing on broader economic trends based on growth and inflation metrics.  His technical study is also unique, which combines a proprietary market range calculation and charting trends across multiple durations.  

Contact Info:

John Caruso

Senior Market Strategist

jcaruso@rjofutures.com

312-373-5286

Twitter: @JCarusoRJO
