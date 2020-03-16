rounded corner
Fed Slashes Fed Funds Rate
Monday, March 16, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures were limit down in the overnight trade after the CDC indicated the likely time for the cases of the coronavirus to peak may take longer than previously hoped.

Stocks markets globally fell even after the Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to close to zero, as investors remained concerned that the emergency measures may not be sufficient to ward off a recession, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed also said it would buy at least $500 billion of Treasuries and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities over the coming months, starting today.

Also, the International Money Fund said it has $1 trillion in loan capacity ready to put to work to alleviate the economic damage caused by the outbreak.

The March U.S. Empire Federal Reserve index was -21.5 when +4.9 was expected.

While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, and rightly so, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term.

CURRENCY FUTURES

The U.S. dollar index is lower after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates.

The flight to quality Japanese yen is sharply higher. The Bank of Japan said it would double its stock purchases and help companies to obtain loans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese central bank has been purchasing exchange-traded stock funds at an annual pace of about $56 billion, and it said today it would double that target for now. It also introduced a new program to help banks lend to companies hit by the virus and expanded purchases of commercial paper.

The Canadian dollar the Australian dollar are lower in response to sharply lower crude oil prices.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

Futures were sharply higher in a flight to quality move. However, prices are well off of the highs of the day as stock index futures stage a partial recovery.

GOLD

Gold prices are sharply lower as investors are selling the precious metal in order to meet margin calls and boost cash holdings. Lower interest rates usually lift the price of gold, which is clearly not the case today, as the desire to raise cash dominates.

SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE

June 20S&P 500

Support 2350.00 Resistance 2650.00

June 20 U.S. Dollar Index

Support 97.530 Resistance 98.720

June 20Euro Currency

Support 1.11200 Resistance 1.12830

June 20Japanese Yen

Support .93380 Resistance .95600

June 20Canadian Dollar

Support .71520 Resistance .72900

June 20Australian Dollar

Support .6072 Resistance .6282

June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds

Support 178^12 Resistance 182^26

April 20Gold

Support 1450.0 Resistance 1582.0

May 20 Crude Oil

Support 28.40 Resistance 33.85

May 20 Copper

Support 2.3300 Resistance 2.5200

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.


Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account. It is fast, saves on postage and its green.


Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition. The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by Archer Daniels Midland Company. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared. The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.
