Fed Slashes Fed Funds Rate



March 16, 2020 STOCK INDEX FUTURES U.S. stock index futures were limit down in the overnight trade after the CDC indicated the likely time for the cases of the coronavirus to peak may take longer than previously hoped. Stocks markets globally fell even after the Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rate to close to zero, as investors remained concerned that the emergency measures may not be sufficient to ward off a recession, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Fed also said it would buy at least $500 billion of Treasuries and $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities over the coming months, starting today. Also, the International Money Fund said it has $1 trillion in loan capacity ready to put to work to alleviate the economic damage caused by the outbreak. The March U.S. Empire Federal Reserve index was -21.5 when +4.9 was expected. While traders focus on the negative bearish influence of the coronavirus, and rightly so, it will be the bullish impact of substantially easier credit from the worlds central banks that will dominate in the long term. CURRENCY FUTURES The U.S. dollar index is lower after the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates. The flight to quality Japanese yen is sharply higher. The Bank of Japan said it would double its stock purchases and help companies to obtain loans in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Japanese central bank has been purchasing exchange-traded stock funds at an annual pace of about $56 billion, and it said today it would double that target for now. It also introduced a new program to help banks lend to companies hit by the virus and expanded purchases of commercial paper. The Canadian dollar the Australian dollar are lower in response to sharply lower crude oil prices. INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES Futures were sharply higher in a flight to quality move. However, prices are well off of the highs of the day as stock index futures stage a partial recovery. GOLD Gold prices are sharply lower as investors are selling the precious metal in order to meet margin calls and boost cash holdings. Lower interest rates usually lift the price of gold, which is clearly not the case today, as the desire to raise cash dominates. SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE June 20S&P 500 Support 2350.00 Resistance 2650.00 June 20 U.S. Dollar Index Support 97.530 Resistance 98.720 June 20Euro Currency Support 1.11200 Resistance 1.12830 June 20Japanese Yen Support .93380 Resistance .95600 June 20Canadian Dollar Support .71520 Resistance .72900 June 20Australian Dollar Support .6072 Resistance .6282 June 20 Thirty Year Treasury Bonds Support 178^12 Resistance 182^26 April 20Gold Support 1450.0 Resistance 1582.0 May 20 Crude Oil Support 28.40 Resistance 33.85 May 20 Copper Support 2.3300 Resistance 2.5200 Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com . Thank you.

About the author Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook. Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports. Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.