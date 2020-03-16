|
|
Oat Prices Sharply Lower On Virus Concerns
Monday, March 16, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Oat Futures---Oat futures in the May contract is sharply lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another $0.11 or 4.10% at 2.57 a bushel as the Coronavirus has sent all commodity sectors including the stock market sharply lower.
Massive panic has occurred in the United States due to the fact that we are now closing restaurants and bars as all sporting events have already been shut down. Demand is the main problem as all business is basically closed therefor no demand for any commodity is occurring including oats as I have been recommending a bearish position over the last month or so from around the 2.97 level if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 2 week high on a closing basis only standing at 2.82 as an exit strategy.
For the bearish momentum to continue prices have to break the March 9th low of 2.55 and if that is broken I think we can head all the way down to 2.30 as I see no reason to own any of the grain market as I also have bearish recommendations in wheat and rice as rice is the only commodity that is higher today.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com
TWITTER---@seeryfutures
FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER
Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com
If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com
There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.
Recent articles from this author
- Oat Prices Sharply Lower On Virus Concerns - Monday, March 16, 2020
- Cattle Prices Limit Down 3rd Day In A Row - Monday, March 16, 2020
- Rice Prices Higher By 40 Cents This Week - Sunday, March 15, 2020
- Silver Prices Hit 8 Month Low - Saturday, March 14, 2020
- Wheat Prices Down 5 Cents For Trading Week - Saturday, March 14, 2020
About the author
Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.
Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.