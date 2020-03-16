Oat Futures---Oat futures in the May contract is sharply lower for the 2nd consecutive session down another $0.11 or 4.10% at 2.57 a bushel as the Coronavirus has sent all commodity sectors including the stock market sharply lower.

Massive panic has occurred in the United States due to the fact that we are now closing restaurants and bars as all sporting events have already been shut down. Demand is the main problem as all business is basically closed therefor no demand for any commodity is occurring including oats as I have been recommending a bearish position over the last month or so from around the 2.97 level if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 2 week high on a closing basis only standing at 2.82 as an exit strategy.

For the bearish momentum to continue prices have to break the March 9th low of 2.55 and if that is broken I think we can head all the way down to 2.30 as I see no reason to own any of the grain market as I also have bearish recommendations in wheat and rice as rice is the only commodity that is higher today.

TREND: LOWER

CHART STRUCTURE: POOR

VOLATILITY: HIGH

