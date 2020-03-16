Cattle Prices Limit Down 3rd Day In A Row



Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the April contract opened limit down for the 3rd consecutive session hitting a 2-year low as prices are down another 450 points at 91.07 as this market looks too head even lower in my opinion as there is absolutely no demand for this commodity. I have been recommending a bearish position from around the 124.50 level and if you took that trade the stop-loss now stands at 112.45 as the chart structure is terrible at the current time due to the fact that prices have absolutely plummeted. The stop loss will start to improve on a daily basis therefor the monetary risk will be reduced significantly in the coming days ahead as all commodity sectors are sharply lower today including the stock market which will open down over 2,000 points as the virus is to blame. The Federal Reserve lowered interest rates down to zero as that generally is a bullish factor, but there is absolute panic at the current time and if you have been following my previous blogs you understood that I thought the 90 level could be touched as I am now lowering that to the 80 level as the situation is not going to change anytime soon so stay short as this trend is incredibly strong to the downside. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: POOR VOLATILITY: HIGH





About the author Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm. Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.