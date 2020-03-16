B LUE LINE- MORNING EXPRESS Our Trade Alerts program gained 5.4% in February, 4.6% in January and is up 10% in 2020. Email us at info@bluelinefutures.com with Trade Alerts in the headline for info. https://www.bluelinefutures.com/trade-alerts

This is a follow-up to last night's Morning Express, check you inbox

E-mini S&P (March) Fundamentals: The Federal Reserve launched its bazooka just before the open last night. Ahead of their two-day meeting this week, the committee cut interest rates to zero and announced the start of a $700 billion bond buying program or QE4 (to which we detailed in last nights Morning Express). Despite those efforts, the S&P hit limit down within 15 minutes and has been locked since 5:25 pm CT. The SPY ETF is down about 10% and gives some indication on how things could open at 8:30 am CT. The next limit triggers intraday are a -7% halt and then -13% halt before shutting the day down at -20%; these levels come in at 2513, 2351 and 2161 respectively. A trio of economic data out of China last night showed a contraction across the board for the first time ever. Industrial Production -13.5%, Fixed Asset Investment -24.5% and Retail Sales -13.5%. We knew that economic activity in China grinded to a screeching halt. However, things have begun to restart and what matters is the pace of recovery from here. How smooth can the year be? Still, demand will depend on the contagion impact through countries such as the U.S. From the U.S, NY Empire State Manufacturing contracted massively at -21.40. and Treasury Flow data is due at 3:00 pm CT. Remember, we will begin using June futures tomorrow.

Technicals: Our Pivot levels align last nights support with todays current locked limit. Given that SPY is signaling a 10% drop, it is highly likely to hit the 7% limit of 2513 in the S&P and 7396.25 in the NQ. Given the near certainty of the next circuit breaker, major three-star support and a reasonable level of stability comes in at ...Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each morning.

Crude Oil (April) Fundamentals: Not a lot has changed since last nights failure to hold Fridays late rally, other than a decisive break below $30. Expectations for regional travel bans within the U.S are rising. Chinas data and then NY Empire State Manufacturing both contracted at historic levels; to be expected. Until risk-sentiment broadly improves, Crude Oil is going to have a difficult time finding footing. However, there are news events that spark fierce counter-rallies such as President Trumps speech Friday and the plan to max out the SPR.

Technicals: Previous major three-star support at 30.02-30.20 is now crucial resistance and aligns with our momentum indicator; the bears are in the drivers seat below here and targeting last weeks low of 27.34. All things considered; traders should expect a ...Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each morning.

Gold (April) Fundamentals: Golds bloodbath continues, the metal is 7.5% from last nights high. Silver is taking it even worse, losing 20% from last nights high. These are levels post-last weeks precipitous selling too. There is a clear and present race to raise cash, funds are blowing up and liquidity is tight. During the Great Financial Crisis, Gold lost as much as 35% from its 2008 high and Silver as much as 60%. Just so you know, that low in Silver was $8.40. Traders must stay nimble and be patient. Lastly, remember the rally in the metals will likely only come once the other markets stabilize a bit. Furthermore, it wont happen in one day or one week or even one month. We would expect a rise in Gold to new record highs; you do not need to pick a bottom today or tomorrow.

Technicals: Welp, Gold is there overnight, our rare major four-star support at 1446.2-1452.6. We want to see Gold respond from here today as there is some serious liquidation happening. Responding off such a significant support level will be tremendous in laying long-term groundwork for those foreseeable record highs. Last nights high brings strong resistance at 1574.8-1580 and then the psychological $1600 mark is just overhead with another wave; we must see closes above here in order to encourage massive waves of buying. The next strong level of support below 1446.2-1452.6 does not come in until ... Please sign up at Blue Line Futures to have our entire technical outlook, actionable bias and proprietary levels emailed to you each morning.

Sign up for 1 or all 6 of our Blue Line Express commodity reports!

https://www.bluelinefutures.com/free-trial

Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions on the markets, trading, or opening an account

Info@BlueLineFutures.com

312-278-0500

Follow us on Twitter:@BlueLineFutures

Follow us on Facebook:Blue Line Futures Facebook page

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:Blue Line Futures YouTube channel

Futures trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Trading advice is based on information taken from trade and statistical services and other sources Blue Line Futures, LLC believes are reliable. We do not guarantee that such information is accurate or complete and it should not be relied upon as such. Trading advice reflects our good faith judgment at a specific time and is subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee that the advice we give will result in profitable trades. All trading decisions will be made by the account holder. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results