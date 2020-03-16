rounded corner
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation-Climax Price Action Pattern on Daily chart
Monday, March 16, 2020

by Balaji of Trading Coach

Its obvious to see that markets are pretty volatile from last few days. But despite the high Volatility, There are some Interesting Price Action Setups and Trading opportunities taking place in multiple stocks. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation is one of those stocks in which we can spot a selling climax formation. I have already writtenabout Climax patternsextensively in previous articles. Take a look at this1D Chartof ONGC, to see the structure of the Pattern.

Oil and natural gas corporation - ONGC Price Action reflects a Selling Climax

Stock Prices are inStructural Downtrendsince the beginning of Jan. Shares have fallen from the peak value of132.00to all the way down till 50.00 and now trading around 65.00. Within the Downtrend, we could witness multiple bearishpullbackswhich were an excellent trend trading opportunity for Short sellers. From the March first week onwards, Price Action structure started to change.

We could notice Runaway gaps and Selling climax formation in the Stock prices, which is precisely a sign ofMarket Exhaustion. There are good possibilities of a rebound in ONGC and its already beginning to show some positive signs. But another important fact is stock prices are also co-related with the price movements of Crude Oil. So any further impact on Crude oil can affect the Share prices.

We can expect a rebound in ONGC share prices, but a further fall in Crude Oil could be a negative catalyst for the stock. Traders should trade thePrice Action of ONGCand must watch theCrude Oil market sentiment

About the author

Balaji is a Trader, Investor and Self published Blogger. He wrties frequently on his website www.tradingcoach.co.in Balaji is specialised in applying systematic Price action trading strategies and Global Macro techniques on financial markets such as Equities, Dervatives, Futures and Bonds. He is well versed on both International and domestic markets and has trading experience of more than 8 years.  
 
As a trader his core purpose is to generate superior risk adjusted returns on consistent basis by applying Flexible risk managment combined with a Postive expectancy of Price action strategies. He writes passionately about Technical analysis, Trading strategies, Price Action setups and Global macro events. 
 
Apart from trading and Blogging, Balaji also mentors aspiring traders, Investors on becoming succesful in highly competative financial markets. He offers permium trading course on which he covers Price action trading methods, Institutional trading strategies and Macro trading.
