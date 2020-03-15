|
|
EURUSD Eyes Further Downside Pressure
Sunday, March 15, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXTechstrategy.com
|
EURUSD Eyes Further Downside Pressure
EURUSD faces risk of further move lower following its sell off the past week. Resistance comes in at the 1.1150 where a break will turn risk to the 1.1200 level. A breach above here will target the 1.1250 level. Further up, resistance stands at the 1.1200. Conversely, on the downside, support comes in at 1.1050 level with a violation of there opening the door for further gain towards the 1.1000 level. Further down, resistance lies at the 1.0950 level. A cut through that level will clear the way for a move towards the 1.1900 level. All in all, EURUSD looks for more downside pressure.
Recent articles from this author
- EURUSD Eyes Further Downside Pressure - Sunday, March 15, 2020
- EURUSD Maintains Third Day Of Losses - Thursday, March 12, 2020
- EURGBP Eyeing Medium Term Uptrend Resumption - Tuesday, March 10, 2020
- EURUSD Eyeing Further Bull Pressure Short Term - Sunday, March 08, 2020
- AUDUSD Risk Remains To The Upside On Correction - Tuesday, March 03, 2020
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXTechstrategy.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXTechstrategy.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXTechstrategy.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxtechstrategy.com.