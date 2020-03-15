It's been different in the markets, obvious to World Health Conditions.





The following analysis is based on technical charts and seasonality combined.





In other words with this coronavirus threat set aside, we live in a time of a lot of trading opportunities. They can be high risk. Most commodities along with gasoline have had drastic sell offs.









On a Technicalchart, for RBOB Gasoline Futures, I see .90 cents as a good support area. Fib levels since the large gap down last week show us a .618 Retracement at a price of $1.18 in the shorter term of things. With no good possible news or updates on virus, exercise caution but what can we do here?





Well we can buy a November-December CalendarSpread. Looking at the seasonal historical charts below, we are way oversold, but sitting close to support levels near-0.0051.













Let's sit on the sidelines on this and watch until we get some more positive confirmation here. If you are currently in my group, do not trade this unless you really understand the risk/reward on this trade. Tough to find other opportunitiescurrently as most of the rest of the world and markets right now are all sold off.

Safe Trading Everyone!

Peter Karaverdian

Fortetrader.com

The information contained on this website is solely for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice. The risk of trading in securities markets can be substantial. You must review and agree to our Disclaimers and Terms and Conditions before using this site.

U.S. Government Required Disclaimer - Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Futures and options trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the futures and options markets. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This website is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell futures or options. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this website. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results.

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR-OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY, SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.E RESULTS AND ALL WHICH CAN ADVERSELY AFFECT TRADING RESULTS.

RISK DISCLOSURE: