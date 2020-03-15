rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Rice Prices Higher By 40 Cents This Week
Sunday, March 15, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Bookmark and Share

Rice Futures--- Rice prices experienced a wild trading week after settling last Friday in Chicago at 12.91 while currently trading at 13.30 up about $0.40 for the trading week higher for the 4th session after hitting a 3 month low in Monday's trade only to then rally significantly as this remains the strongest grain at the current time.

I have been recommending a bearish position from the 13.15 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high which stands at 13.69 as the chart structure will also improve in next week's trade therefor lowering the monetary risk. Rice prices are still trading below their 20 day but now above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed as the volatility has exploded over the last several days as historically speaking rice is one of the most volatile commodities as I'm kind of perplexed at this recent rally that we have witnessed.

The Coronavirus has put heavy pressure on many different commodities sectors including soybeans, but it's not having much impact on rice prices, however I will not 2nd guess as I will remain short.

TREND: LOWER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy