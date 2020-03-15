Rice Futures--- Rice prices experienced a wild trading week after settling last Friday in Chicago at 12.91 while currently trading at 13.30 up about $0.40 for the trading week higher for the 4th session after hitting a 3 month low in Monday's trade only to then rally significantly as this remains the strongest grain at the current time.

I have been recommending a bearish position from the 13.15 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss above the 10-day high which stands at 13.69 as the chart structure will also improve in next week's trade therefor lowering the monetary risk. Rice prices are still trading below their 20 day but now above their 100 day moving average as the trend is mixed as the volatility has exploded over the last several days as historically speaking rice is one of the most volatile commodities as I'm kind of perplexed at this recent rally that we have witnessed.

The Coronavirus has put heavy pressure on many different commodities sectors including soybeans, but it's not having much impact on rice prices, however I will not 2nd guess as I will remain short.

TREND: LOWER--MIXED

CHART STRUCTURE: EXCELLENT

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.