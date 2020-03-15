Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is trying to firm after a 50% plunge from Thursday's highest point to Friday's lowest, that saw BTCUSD fall to near its 2018, 2019 lows Friday. Catching many bulls offside, BTCUSD's break in February above the weekly chart downtrend resistance line and the psychologically key 10k whole figure level has turned out to be an enormous fakeout. Bulls are unlikely to see a V-shaped rebound off the weekly chart downtrend support that began around June, with higher odds for a basing period lasting a minimum of several months. A sudden deeper slide should not be ruled out if BTCUSD breaks below the 2018/2019 lows in the next few weeks. Although the weekly and daily RSI and Stochastics are showing initial bottoming signs, they will likely remain weighed down this week by the weekly and daily MACD which steadily slope down...Click here for today's Bitcoin and Industry fundamental analysis, along with technical and fundamental analysis of Ethereum and Ripple.

Bitcoin (BTCUSD) Weekly/Daily





