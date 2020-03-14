National Pi Day









Today is National Pi Day. According to Wikipedia, Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant (pi). Pi Day is observed on March 14 (3/14 in the month/day format) since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of .[2][3] In 2009, the United States House of Representatives supported the designation of Pi Day. I remember in high school my math teacher saying, Today, I will discuss pi r square. Quickly, I jumped up waving my hand, excited to correct him. I said, proudly, No, Mr. Fields, pie are round. Cornbread are square. Mr. Fields said in reply, you are making a fool of yourself once again Mr. Welch. Sit down and be quiet. To this day I do not miss high school math class.













About the author Jerry Welch has been in the futures industry since the late 1970's and is a true veteran of the markets. He has been quoted often in Wall Street Journal and is author of Commodity Insite, one of the longest commodity futures newspaper columns in history. His weekly column has been published each week since the mid 1980's and is one of the most recognized names in the world of commodities. Mr. Welch is also known widely as a, "so so" flyfisherman. His column is published by the Illinois Agri News in La Salle, Illinois, Cattle Today, in Fayette, Alabama as well as Consensus, in Kansas City, Kansas. He can be contacted at 406.682.5010 for a view of his, "twice a day" market column that includes price forecasts and trading suggestions.