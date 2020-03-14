|
|
Silver Prices Hit 8 Month Low
Saturday, March 14, 2020
by Michael Seery of Seery Futures
|
Silver Futures---Silver futures in the May contract settled last Friday in New York at 17.26 an ounce while currently trading at 15.28 down nearly $2 for the week hitting an 8-month low. At the current time I am not involved in silver or any of the precious metals as there has been massive liquidation due to the Coronavirus panic causing the U.S equity market having its worst day in 33 years yesterday down over 2,400 points in the Dow as margin calls across-the-board produced massive liquidation.
The volatility at the current time is very high and I don't think that situation is going to change as prices are trading far below their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is lower, however the chart structure is terrible therefor the risk/reward is not in your favor to take a bullish or bearish position.
Silver prices have now traded lower for the 6th consecutive session ending the week on a sour note down about $0.70, however I do believe the downside is limited at these depressed prices as I will not go short so be patient as we could be involved in the next couple of weeks.
TREND: LOWER
CHART STRUCTURE: POOR
VOLATILITY: HIGH
