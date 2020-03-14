Wheat Prices Down 5 Cents For Trading Week



Wheat Futures---Wheat futures in the May contract settled last Friday in Chicago at 5.15 a bushel while currently trading at 5.10 down about $0.05 for the trading week breaking the $5 level in yesterday's trade as prices have hit a 6 month low. I have been recommending a bearish position from the 5.44 level and if you took that trade the stop loss now stands at 5.34 as an exit strategy, however in 2 trading sessions that will be lowered to 5.26 as the chart structure will turn outstanding therefore reducing the monetary risk. At the current time I also have bearish recommendations in oats and rice as I still think the grain market looks weak as the Coronavirus is causing panic throughout many commodity sectors, however for the bearish momentum to continue prices have to break yesterday's low of 4.97 and if that does occur I think we could go down to the 4.80 level in the coming days ahead. TREND: LOWER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures FREE TRIAL FOR THE LIMIT UP COMMODITY NEWSLETTER Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.